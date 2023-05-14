Don 3 Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Confirms Shah Rukh Khans Noir Actioner is in Final Scripting Stage

Home

Don 3: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s Noir Actioner is in Final Scripting Stage

Don 3: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan’s noir action-thriller is in its final scripting stage.

Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are all excited about his upcoming releases ever since the success of his spy actioner Pathaan. The actor will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The expectations are sky high from these films and even Shah Rukh said in one of his interviews that he is confident about these movies. SRK was seen in an action-packed avatar in Pathaan as he played an Indian spy who is on a mission to protect his country against a deadly attack from terrorists. In Jawan’s announcement teaser and poster it seems the Pathaan actor plays a vigilante superhero. However, his fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Don 3.

RITESH SIDHWANI SPILLS-THE-BEANS ON DON 3

It has been twelve years since Don 2 released and all the action-buffs want to once again see their favourite character on the silver-screen. Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh had time and again spoken about taking the story of Don to another level with a third sequel. However, nothing materialised. While SRK was busy with his own movie projects, Farhan went on to produce Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Rock On 2 and Toofan. He also distributed the Kannada blockbusters KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. Farhan’s co-producer at Excel Entertainment and his friend Ritesh Sidhwani recently spilled-the-beans on Don 3. In an interaction with PTI, he said “Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.” Don, released in 2006 starring Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor in crucial roles was a remake of the 1978 classic action film featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Pran.

Shah Rukh’s upcoming actioner, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles.

