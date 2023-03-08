Home

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Double Digit Opening, Second-Best After Pathaan

Jhoothi Main Makkar Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy has hit the screens as the Holi special release today. The film, directed by Luv Ranjan, has shown a good trend in the advance bookings for the first day. And it’s likely for the film to record the second-best opening for a Bollywood film after Pathaan this year. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, TJMM sold around 84,000 tickets by 7 pm on Tuesday. This is worth around Rs 2.50 crore with the opening day advance finishing around 100K tickets by the end of the day.

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAR OPENING DAY TO BEAT SONU KE TITU KI SWEETY?

This advance booking response means a double-digit opening for the film. The film which also marks the debut of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is expected to record an opening of around Rs 10-13 crore nett in India which is way more than what Luv Ranjan’s last film did at the Box Office. His Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushratt Bharuccha, opened at Rs 6.42 crore nett and ended its lifetime run at around Rs 109 crore nett.

TJMM BOX OFFICE: CAN IT BEAT BACHCHAN PAANDEY’S OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE?

If TJMM receives positive word of mouth, it can certainly become Ranjan’s highest-grossing film at the Box Office, surpassing the numbers of SKTKS. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is expected to gain majorly from the Holi holiday, especially during the evening hours when spot bookings will increase. It will be interesting to see if TJMM can go past Bachchan Paandey‘s first-day numbers which released on Holi last year and collected Rs 13.25 crore on the opening day.

Apart from Ranbir, Shraddha and Anubhav, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in important roles. The buzz has it that Kartik Aaryan has also got a surprising role in the film. Watch out for our movie review for more. Also, what are your expectations regarding TJMM’s opening day Box Office?











