Dubbed Video of Ramayana Plays at Noida Lord of the Drinks Club, Heres What Happened Next

Home

Entertainment

Dubbed Video of Ramayana Plays at Noida’s Lord of The Drinks Club, Here’s What Happened Next

Noida Police arrested popular Club-restaurant Lord of The Drinks owner for playing a dubbed video of TV series Ramayana on the dance floor. Watch the video.

Noida: A video has been circulating on social media sites from Noida’s famous club Lord of the Drinks where they played a dubbed video of the Ramayana series with the music beats. The clip that’s being circulated on WhatsApp also, showed the characters of Lord Ram and Ravana arguing. The edited video has a piece of modern music playing in the backdrop. It not only made people angry but also serious action was taken against the retsro-bar. The video drew flak and netizens expressed ire over it.

Watch the viral Ramayana clip from the Noida restro-bar:

At Lord of the drinks, Noida. FIR registered. pic.twitter.com/lzVfoqtBQg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 10, 2023

Lord of the Drinks resto-bar, which is located in the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida Sector 38, Uttar Pradesh, has a big projector screen on the dance floor. The TV clip was played removing the original. Twitterati asked to boycott the widely popular restaurant and an FIR was registered against the owners of the club.

On April 10, the Noida Police recorded a statement where they confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the Ramayan dubbed video matter, and one person has been arrested regarding the same. The owner and the DJ of the Lord of the Drinks bar have also been booked in the case.

A twitter user confirmed the news and wrote, “The Police has arrested owner Manak Agrawal and manager Abhishek Soni. Efforts are being made to trace the DJ who is apparently in Chennai for a show. Police took self cognizance of the case and registered an FIR.:

FIR registered against three people under section 153a, 295a of the IPC. One accused has been arrested, says Noida policepic.twitter.com/aBJuORtpYe — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 10, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said, “The video went viral on social media on Monday morning and is said to be from Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall. Taking cognisance of the matter immediately, an FIR was lodged at Sector 39 police station.”











