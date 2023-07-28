Durgapur-based Pinnacle Infotech doubles its workforce and disrupts the global construction automation market with new software add-ins

Pi Virtual Design and Construction (PiVDC), a community-driven suite of automation tools and technologies launched by Pinnacle Infotech Solutions is making waves all over the world by solving challenges faced by the Building Information Modeling (BIM) engineers every day. Encouraged by the outcome of PiVDC and due to the global increase in demand for BIM engineering, Pinnacle Infotech has decided to double its workforce in West Bengal in the next two years. According to Zion Market Research, the global BIM market size was worth around USD 14.72 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 52.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.9% between 2022 and 2030.

Explaining how this new product will further help Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in BIM for the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry, to revolutionize the global AEC industry Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder, and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, said, “This is a one-of-a-kind, made in India software add-ins that are disrupting the global AEC industry as nothing like this existed before! The tool eliminates repetitive tasks and saves up to 25% of the project hour. To date, construction professionals have used the tools to complete 3654 projects across 40 countries. It helps to upgrade all BIM workflows with PiVDC automation tools and elevate your modeling, designing, and construction processes to new heights.“

The in-house R&D team of Pinnacle Infotech has developed the software. “The product has emerged from the collaboration of 2,400+ in-house BIM engineers, mostly from Durgapur. It’s the fruit of eight years of research by our team. We are extremely proud of our R&D team who came up with this fine product and set a benchmark in celebrating automation excellence,” Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder, and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, explained.

“The market where we are currently active shows varying stages of BIM adoption. In North America, BIM has matured with compulsory implementation in many regions, leading to substantial growth and advancements. Likewise, Singapore, Japan, and the UK have also made BIM mandatory, highlighting a progressive market with promising opportunities. On the other hand, in the Middle East and the wider APEC region, BIM utilization is widespread but not yet mandatory in all areas, indicating a market that is rapidly growing and ripe for further adoption and development,” Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder, and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, said.

“With our businesses in USA, UK, Canada, Japan, UAE, Singapore, and India growing at more than 50% rate, and our first in-house R&D product creating waves, we have decided to go on a hiring spree,” Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder, and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, added.

Explaining the organization’s hiring strategy, Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, said, “We currently have about 1000 employees in our West Bengal offices, which we would double in the next two years. In our new office in Madurai, we aim to hire 6000 people by 2025; in our Jaipur facility, we aim to add another 1000 workforce by 2024. As part of our commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions to our clients, we have recruited highly skilled professionals and experts in structural engineering and Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) design fields. The strengthening of our structural engineering and MEP design teams reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and meeting the evolving needs of our clients.“

To accelerate the hiring, drive the company is also into a vast expansion drive. Spread over 35 acres, Mr. M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated Pinnacle Infotech’s largest Global Engineering Center of Excellence in Madurai on July 15. “In addition to Madurai, our head office in Durgapur is adding up 1 lakh square ft of space. The construction is underway, and this is over and above our 35 lakh sq ft space spread over our 12.5 acres campus. The target is to ready the infrastructure by 2024 to accommodate our 1000 new hiring,” Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, said.

About Pinnacle Infotech:

Pinnacle Infotech Solutions is the global leader in providing Building Information Modelling (BIM) solutions to the Architecture Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry. We construct certainty with technology. With over three decades of experience, a solid infrastructure stretched across 40+ countries, and 3,000+ architects and engineers worldwide, we empower our clients with superior design insights, increased ROI, rework elimination, and material waste reduction. Our worldwide presence has enabled us to collaborate on prestigious projects across numerous sectors. Our vision is to lead the global AEC industry to certainty and efficiency using technology. Pinnacle’s innovation-led ecosystem, powered by sustainable practices, ensures that diverse talents worldwide thrive in our inclusive workplace. We have completed over 10,000 projects for 1,800+ clients worldwide and counting! To know more, log on to www.pinnacleinfotech.com.

About PiVDC:

PiVDC is an innovative and comprehensive suite of add-ins that offers groundbreaking solutions for project management and optimization. Launched in March 2023, the product is made in India by the R&D team of engineers of Pinnacle Infotech Solutions. It encompasses a range of advanced features and functionalities to enhance productivity and efficiency across several sectors. PiVDC allows users to automate operations, optimize procedures, and improve collaboration across the project lifecycle thanks to its cutting-edge technology and simple UI. By leveraging its capabilities, organizations can unlock new possibilities, stimulate innovation, and achieve remarkable project results. And through this product, we are now providing never seen automation add-ins for the umbrella software used by BIM Engineers worldwide – Revit and Navisworks Manage versions 2019-2024. The current add-ins on offer are – Pi Dock,

Pi Mechanical, Pi Navisworks, Pi Electrical, and Pi Plant 3D. To know more, log on to www.pivdc.com

