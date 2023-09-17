In today’s fast-paced world, where dietary choices are abundant and nutritional information is readily available, the mantra “Eat the right food the right way” has never been more relevant. Our health and well-being are intricately linked to what we consume, but it’s not just about selecting the right food items; but also about understanding how to prepare and consume them to maximize their benefits. It is important to be mindful and make informed food choices and adopt healthy eating habits to nourish our bodies and enhance our overall quality of life.

Pranav, a gym trainer based in Bangalore says, “For my profession, the principle of eating right holds immense significance in achieving fitness goals and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It is not just about counting calories or sticking to a strict diet; it’s about fuelling your body with the nutrients it needs to perform at its best. The right food choices can directly impact energy levels, muscle growth, and overall strength, making it crucial for anyone aiming to excel in their fitness journey. Timing, portion control, and balanced meals play pivotal roles in optimizing workouts and recovery. Equally important is the way we consume foods, like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, eggs, meat, oatmeal etc. I wash my fruits and vegetables with a 100%* natural action fruit and vegetable wash like ITC Nimwash, which helps get rid of germs from my food and easily saves me a ton of time.”

Here are some food items that you should consume for better health:

Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are excellent for gut health as they are enriched with antioxidants and fiber. They also play a significant role in enhancing eye health and preventing vision loss. Additionally, sweet potatoes contribute to blood pressure regulation, improved insulin sensitivity, and strengthened immunity.

Watermelon: With its high-water content, watermelon aids in preventing dehydration and heat strokes while keeping you well-hydrated. Consequently, it is an ideal choice for individuals seeking weight loss. The presence of lycopene helps in averting cardiovascular diseases, and its fiber content supports digestion.

Eggs: Eggs contain nutrients that support heart health, such as choline and betaine. They are a nutritionally rich source of vitamins and complete protein. The egg yolk is particularly abundant in fat-soluble vitamins like D and E, as well as essential fatty acids.

Avocado: Avocados are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which can effectively reduce bad cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease. They serve as an excellent source of fiber, promoting digestive health and aiding in weight management by inducing a sense of fullness. Furthermore, avocados are packed with vitamins and minerals, including potassium, vitamin K, folate, and vitamin C, contributing to overall well-being and bolstering immune function.

Banana: Bananas are often referred to as “happy fruit” due to their content of tryptophan, which gets converted into serotonin in our bodies, promoting a sense of well-being. They are also rich in magnesium, fiber, and antioxidants, supporting digestion, reducing the risk of heart disease, and imparting a feeling of satiety.

