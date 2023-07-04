Home

Ektaa Kapoor Collaborates With Mohanlal For Pan-India Film ‘Vrushabha’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor on Monday announced the new Pan India film ‘Vrushabha’ in collaboration with actor Mohanlal. Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA – a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.”

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. ‘Vrushabha’, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film is slated to release in 2024.

A few hours ago, marking the occasion of Guru Purnima and 23 years of ‘Kyun ki saas bhi kabhi bahu Thi,” shared a video along with a lengthy note. Ektaa stated that in 1994, the famous astrologer Pandit Janardhan prophesied her prosperity. He promised her that the audience will be as engrossed in her programme as they were in Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan.

Apart from this, Ektaa’s next is the upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

She is also collaborating with producer Rhea Kapoor for an upcoming untitled project.















