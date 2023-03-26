Emotional Smriti Irani Recalls Saying to Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Maarna Mat Apne Aapko’

Home

Smriti Irani recently got emotional in her interview as she recalled saying to Sushant Singh Rajput not to kill himself.

Smriti Irani Opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Smriti Irani recently revealed that she had spoken to Sushant Singh Rajput a couple of days before his death. The actress turned politician poured her heart out while speaking to Neelesh Mishra in his YouTube show The Slow Interview. Smriti told that she was heartbroken to know about Sushant’s alleged suicide. While speaking about the late actor she choked up and took breaks in between as she got emotional. Smriti shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and ever since Indian television went through a transformation.

SMRITI IRANI RECALLS SPEAKING TO SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT BEFORE HIS DEATH

Smriti, while speaking to Neelesh said “The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko (Please don’t kill yourself).” She also mentioned about calling Sushant’s Kai Poi Che co-star Amit Sadh as she was concerned about him. Smriti told “Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha (he would do something stupid). Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya iss idiot ne (He told me, I don’t want to live, what did this idiot do) I got the sense that something is wrong. Publicist Rohini Iyer told me, ‘I am very scared, somebody just find him’.”

While speaking about her bond with Sushant, the Union Minister recalled inviting Sushant once for a masterclass on the IFFI stage when she was Information and Broadcasting Minister. She also pointed out that they used to work in adjacent sets.

Smriti is currently the cabinet minister in Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Smriti is currently the cabinet minister in Ministry of Women and Child Development.












