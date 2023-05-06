Esha Deol Recalls She Was Scared to Ask Mom Hema Malini For Wearing a Bikini in Dhoom

Home

Esha Deol recently revealed that she was scared to ask her mother Hema Malini for wearing a bikini in Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom.

Esha Deol Opens up on Her Bikini Scene in Dhoom: Esha Deol is known for being honest and upfront about her personal and professional choices. The actor who has candidly spoken on her career, marriage and parenting, recently recalled her experience while working in Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom. Esha had a makeover with the Sanjay Gadhvi directorial as she went from girl-next-door to a completely glamorous character. Aditya’s younger brother Uday Chopra was paired opposite her in the movie who played the role of biker Ali. Being the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha had a poised on-screen image. She recently opened up about her hot bikini scene in the movie and her apprehensions prior to saying yes to the script.

ESHA DEOL OPENS UP ON DHOOM BIKINI SCENE

Esha can be seen donning a sexy bikini set in a crucial scene in the movie. The actor emerges from the sea at the beach as she dons a see-through vest paired with a multicoloured bikini top and yellow bottoms. Fans went gaga over the beach sequence as Esha’s character Sheena brings the much-needed glam quotient and oomph factor in the movie. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, she told “Aditya said we are going to be doing this film (Dhoom), it is something different, something new… he said that ‘You will have to wear a bikini, so are you ready to do that?’ And I said, ‘Give me one day, let me take permission from my mother, if I can wear a bikini.’ Then I came home and asked her. I was very scared, when I was asking her. Esha further added “Because see, on holidays and all, she has seen me wear a bikini, because what else will you wear while you swim, a swimsuit or a bikini. Her (Hema Malini’s) reaction was very different. She was like ‘Yeah wear, what is there in that. You wear it when you go out with your friends and you wear it on holidays, so wear. Make sure it is shot nicely’. Then I went and told him (Aditya Chopra), and he said ‘I am giving you six months, I want you to look a certain way. Will you be able to do it?”

Esha was recently seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.

