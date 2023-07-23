  • 6291968677
Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Barely There Black Bikini as She Gears up For FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 Pics

Esha Gupta is raising the temperature in her barely-there black bikini while gearing up for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Pics

Esha Gupta Oozes Oomph in Black Bikini: Esha Gupta is undoubtedly among the sexiest actresses of B-town as she knows how to slay our social media feeds. It is more to do with her bold and confident persona than her attire her sizzling beachwear photos and videos. Esha is comfortable in her own skin which reflects in her style statements, be it western or ethnic attire. The Aashram 3 actress never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices which creates a perfect blend of glamour and panache. Esha recently shared jaw-dropping pictures of herself from her balcony and bedroom on her Instagram handle.

The actress shared a series of photos while gearing up for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. She dropped two pics in a bold black bikini and striped t-shirt, while the third slip was of the bet slip of FIFA Women’s World Cup. Esha looked scorching hot in her black tiny sexy bikini bottom. Her bold beach looked left very little for imagination as Esha slayed in her black thong bikini. The actress looked alluring and drop-dead-gorgeous in the bikini photos. While in the first picture she flaunts her hot-toned legs and flat stomach while looking candidly at her smartphone, in the third pic she sets the temperature soaring. The last shot shows the Aashram 3 actress chilling on her bed while looking at her mobile phone. Her dedication towards workout regime reflects in the photos, as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Netizens were left gasping for breath as they hailed her sex appeal. Esha captioned her post as, “Everywhere Juve on my mind, now all amped-up for the Azzurre this FIFA Women’s World Cup 🇮🇹 ⚽How do you like my wager, @khelrajaofficial? 👀.” Fans dropped hearts, hearts-shaped-eye and fire emojis praising her beauty.

The Aashram 3 actress has participated in the Miss India contest in 2007 and also competed in Miss India International. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3, produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films. The actress got the bold tag from these films as some intimate scenes were shot between Esha and Emraan.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

