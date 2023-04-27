Home

Esha Gupta Raises Mercury as She Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs in Sexy Gown, See Pics

Esha Gupta Raises Mercury as She Flaunts Hot-Toned Abs: Esha Gupta is known for her jaw-dropping style statements in both ethnic and western outfits. The actor’s fashion experiments are hailed by fans as she posts her stunning pictures and reels on her Instagram handle. Esha exudes self-confidence and grace during her ramp walks and photoshoots. Her PDA pics with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar often make headlines as the couple is seen locking lips during their holiday trips and date nights. The Aashram 3 actor recently shared a picture in stylish pink gown on social media. Netizens were in awe over her drop-dead-gorgeous looks.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S SIZZLING PHOTOS IN PINK OUTFIT:

ESHA GUPTA MESMERIZES IN STUNNING PINK DRESS

Esha looked sensational and alluring in her hot pink dress as she flaunted her sexy washboard abs. Fans dropped heart-heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Esha is known for her dedication towards fitness. Her hourglass figure, comprising hot abs and toned legs are because of her disciplined gym regime. She looks graceful and sexy in both party and bridal wear. She recently posted a pic in smoking hot beige coloured, cleavage-baring bikini. In March 2023, Esha treated her followers with her sensuous bikini avatar. The actor captioned her post as “⛵️”. Esha donned a sexy green sports bra and scorching hot tiny black bikini bottom in the sizzling photo. She tied her hair with a bun and wore black sunglasses. The diva looked captivating in the exotic picture.

ESHA GUPTA WAS HAILED FOR HER ROLE IN AASHRAM 3

Esha is Miss India International 2007. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. The actor got the bold tag from these films as there were some intimate scenes between Esha and Emraan in both movies. Esha has previously also posed selfies and videos in bikinis on her Instagram account. The Aashram 3 actor has often stated that she is comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t bother much about naysayers or trolls posting indecent comments. Even though she is not seen much in movies, Esha is still considered one of the hottest actors of B-town.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

