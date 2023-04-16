Home

Esha Gupta Sets The Internet Ablaze in Beige Coloured Tiny Bikini, See Pic

Esha Gupta sets the internet on fire in stunning beige coloured beachwear during her exotic summer vacation.

Esha Gupta Sets The Internet Ablaze in Beige Coloured Bikini: Esha Gupta always slays when it comes to posting pictures and reels from her travel hikes and vacations. The actor is a beach bum and her jaw-dropping pics in skimpy swimwear often leaves netizens gasping for breath. Esha’s recent photo from her beach holiday has set the internet ablaze as she looks sensational and spectacular. She keeps treating her 14.3 million followers with her sizzling videos and pictures from gym training sessions, beach and poolside clicks, lunch and dinner dates. The Aashram 3 actor also doesn’t shy away from posting mushy PDA pics with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. The love birds are often seen locking lips during their holiday trips and date nights.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S VIRAL PHOTO:

ESHA GUPTA SETS THE INTERNET ON FIRE IN HOT BIKINI AVATAR

Esha took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Summer again ☀️.” She wore a beige coloured bikini and black shades in the picture. The camera zoomed on her sexy cleavage baring bikini top with plunging neckline. The actor looks alluring and captivating in the photo as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Her latest picture is a special Sunday treat to her fans. Fans dropped heart-heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While a section of trolls came up with nasty comments as usual. However, the actpor remains unaffected by negativity and continues to slay with her style and charisma. Esha is known for her dedication towards fitness. Her hourglass figure, comprising hot abs and toned legs are because of her disciplined gym regime. She looks graceful and sexy in any outfit, be it western or ethnic wear. In March 2023, Esha treated her followers with her sensuous bikini avatar. The actor captioned her post as “⛵️”. Esha donned a sexy green sports bra and scorching hot tiny black bikini bottom in the sizzling photo. She tied her hair with a bun and wore black sunglasses. The diva looked alluring and stunning in the jaw-dropping pic.

CHECK OUT ESHA GUPTA’S THROWBACK BIKINI PICTURE FROM VACATION:

ESHA GUPTA IS ONE OF THE HOTTEST B-TOWN ACTORS

Esha is Miss India International 2007. She shot to fame with Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. The actor got the bold tag from these films as there were some intimate scenes between Esha and Emraan in both movies. Esha has previously also posed selfies and videos in bikinis on her Instagram account. The Aashram 3 actor has often stated that she is comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t bother much about naysayers or trolls posting indecent comments. Even though she is not seen much in movies, Esha is still considered one of the hottest actors of B-town.

Esha was last seen on the big screen in the Anupam Kher starrer vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019).

