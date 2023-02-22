Home

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 5: Even Love Aaj Kal Did Better For Kartik Aaryan Than This Film, Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Business

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s action dramedy doesn’t seem to be doing anything at the Box Office. The film’s performance is even lower than Love Aaj Kal which was a dud at the ticket window.

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Shehzada doesn’t seem to be doing anything at the Box Office. The film opened at a mild number of Rs 6 crore after which it reached Rs 24-25 crore after the end of its fifth day at the Box Office. Kartik has seen far better days than this at the ticket window and Shehzada is constantly falling down on the list of his successful films in the resume.

The Rohit Dhawan directorial collected around Rs 2 crore (early estimate) on its first Tuesday which is not a decent number for a crowd pulled like Kartik even if we consider the weekday factor. The film’s performance is so low that even Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal, which was a Box Office dud, performed better than this upon its release.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SHEHZADA AFTER 5 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 6 crore Saturday: Rs 6.65 crore Sunday: Rs 7.55 crore Monday: Rs 2.25 crore Tuesday: Rs 2 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 24.45 crore

SHEHZADA PERFORMS EVEN LOWER THAN LOVE AAJ KAL AT BOX OFFICE

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Sara Ali Khan opposite him, the film collected Rs 24.92 crore (source: Box Office India) in a matter of three days, a number that Shehzada has achieved in five days. The film opened at a good Rs 11.47 crore but fell short of positive reviews to scale it up further. What is important here to note is that Shehzada hasn’t received bad reviews unanimously. It has largely been declared a ‘paisa vasool’ entertainer and a massy film for the lovers of Bollywood masala. Seems like there are multiple factors responsible for its low performance.

SHEHZADA BOX OFFICE PERFORMANCE: REASONS WHY KARTIK AARYAN FAILED TO IMPRESS

One of the reasons behind Shehzada taking a big hit is the Pathaan craze which continues to swoon away the audience even after a month of its release. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is running at Rs 518 crore nett in India and has crossed a mammoth Rs 1000 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Indian films ever.

Another reason behind Shehzada’s slow performance is the release of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Even though the collections of this Paul Rudd starrer aren’t as fantastic as it is for most Marvel movies in India, the film has gained from the ardent followers of the superhero movies. And the fan base for such movies is pretty high in the country.

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde among others. The film was released in the year 2020 and was received well by the audience down South. Coming out with a remake of a film which released just three years back, that too in the age of OTT streaming where these films are readily available to watch anytime any day, could be another strong reason behind Shehzada not collecting as much as expected at the Box Office.

With this pace, it would be difficult for the film to reach even Rs 50 crore in its lifetime run. What do you think of the film's performance? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Shehzada!












