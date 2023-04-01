Home

Jaan Kumar Sanu: ‘Everytime I Sing ‘Channa Mereya’, I Dedicate it to Sidharth Shukla’ | Exclusive

Exclusive: Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu remembers late actor Sidharth Shukla and revealed every time he performs at the gigs, he sings Sid’s famous songs. Read the interview here.

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 14, has come up with a peppy song Sutta with established singer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. While promoting the track, Jaan got candid with India.com where he mentioned how he has evolved as a person after Bigg Boss. Jaan told us he still remembers late actor Sidharth Shukla every time he goes to a gig/ stage show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu Misses Sidharth Shukla

Jaan is one of the biggest fans of actor Siddharth Shukla. He shared that Sidharth’s tips have helped him in making life’s decisions. He told India.com, “Back in the Bigg Boss house, I was too young why Sid functions the way he functions. Post Sidharth’s demise, I think I have realised a lot more things about Sidharth Shukla. I miss him a lot more and whenever I sing Channa Mereya or Kaise Bataye Kyun Tujhko Chahe, I always remember him because these were his favourite songs he heard them from me countless times when we were in Bigg Boss house. So, whenever I perform these songs at gigs, I definitely dedicate him because I miss him a lot and I make sure that people know that I am missing him a lot because that is something that I am not ashamed of saying I am Sidharth Shukla fan and I am always be missing him.”

“Even in a lot of life decisions that I make are based on Sidharth. There are a lot of people who are inspired by him, and I am one of them. Definitely, there is an irreparable loss for all of us and will continue to make him proud as there were a lot of things that we spoke about, and I want to achieve those things”, Jaan concluded.

Even before Sidharth’s demise, when Jaan lost oodles of weight, he revealed his weight loss journey was inspired by him as he always used to motivate him.

