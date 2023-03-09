Exclusive! Satish Kaushik Used to Think of Everyone as Dark Horse: Ruslaan Mumtaz

Home

Satish Kaushik died in Delhi due to a heart attack. His Tere Sang actor Ruslaan Mumtaz opened up about his best memory with the veteran actor in an exclusive interaction with india.com. Read on.

Satish Kaushik Death News: Filmmaker and actor Satish Kaushik’s death news has upset the nation. The legendary actor, who acted, directed, and produced several hit films, died on March 9 due to a heart attack at the age of 66 in Gurugram. His remains have been shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance and the last rites will take place today at the Versova cremation ground. Many celebrities have been taking to social media to mourn the loss. India.com got in touch with Satish Kaushik’s Tere Sang actor Ruslaan Mumtaz who shared his favorite memory with the late actor.

Ruslaan Mumtaz recalls working with Satish Kaushik

In an interaction with India.com, Ruslaan was asked about Satish Kaushik’s working style. Replying to this, he said, “Tere Sang was technically my debut film. Satish ji was my director, producer, and my co-actor. The shoot was so different as we used to stay in a Bungalow in Dalhousie for almost a month. Also, two days back I was talking to my co-actress Sheena Shahabadi remembering Tere Sang’s shoot days and how we used to stay together in a bungalow. In the morning, when we used to have our breakfast together, Satish ji used to tell I am going ahead, you guys come later because the set was on a height. We used to climb every day and Satishji used to start climbing before us so that the time match. He could have easily told us to go up, but Satishji used to come along.”

Further, talking about how Satish Kaushik was as a person, Ruslaan celebrated him by mentioning, “He was too caring, I have not met anybody in the industry like him and honestly I am sure there is nobody like him. He is friends with the biggest stars and he is also friends with newbies also.”

Satish Kaushik was grounded, he used to treat everyone as Dark Horse: Ruslaan Mumtaz

Talking about learnings taken from Satish Kaushik, Ruslan Mumtaz said, “He used to stay very humble, the way he met people, treated them, and used them in their films was different. He always used to think of everybody as a dark horse. He used to think everybody has the potential to become a superstar. That’s how he used to meet everybody. There is hardly anyone in the industry who has not met him or worked with him and it’s a big thing.”

“The last time I spoke to him was on WhatsApp. Pre-covid, we used to go to his house, or he used to come to my house, Mumtaz added.

Ruslaan Mumtaz shares his favourite memory with Satish Kaushik

While sharing his favourite memory from the Tere Sang days, Ruslaan said, “In Tere Sang, I and Sheena were kids, so in between the shoot, we were talking to each and making fun of Satishji and we didn’t realise our mics were on and he could just hear everything. Then he confessed us that he heard it. It was a fun moment”.

Meanwhile, Ruslaan also penned an emotional note for Satish Kaushik where he mentioned, “Satishji, thank you for treating everyone in the industry with the same Love and encouragement. You are proof that you can be successful and still be loving toward whoever you meet. Thank you for all the love and support you gave me for the last 15 years. Love you sir. You have been very kind to me ❤️ @satishkaushik2178 Im so fortunate to have been directed by you and also acted with you in Tere Sang. We troubled you alot back then but you were always patient and calm.”

