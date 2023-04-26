Home

Entertainment

Explained: Why Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui Been Served Legal Notice This Time?

Explained: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been recently served with legal notice over his new ad commercial that has sparked controversy.

Explained: Why Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui Been Served Legal Notice This Time?

Explained – Nawazuddin Siddiqui Served Legal Notice: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is once again back-in-action with his two upcoming releases Afwaah and Jogira Sara Ra Ra has once again been served with a legal notice. The actor who has undergone a lot of media trial amid rift with his estranged ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui is now being dragged into an unexpected controversy over hurting public sentiments. A lawyer has filed a police complaint against Nawazuddin and the international beverage giant he has been associated with. The complainant Dibyayan Banerji has alleged that the actor appears in an advertisement where a joke cracked is derogatory and hurts the Bengali community.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S BENGALI AD HURTS PUBLIC SENTIMENTS

Banerji is an advocate of the Calcutta High Court and has told the court that he has no issues with the main advertisement of the beverage giant which is in Hindi. However, the Bengali version of the same ad commercial seems to have offended the Bengali community. In the video, Nawazuddin can be seen laughing at one of the jokes, which say in Bengali, “shoja anguley ghee na uthley, Bangali khali petey ghumiye porey (Bengalis sleep hungry if they don’t get anything easily).” This dialogue has sparked outrage and landed the actor and beverage giant into a legal controversy. For the unversed, the ad is based on the popular Bengali idiom “Shoja anguley ghee na uthley, angul bekatey hoy (if you can’t achieve something simply, you have to go beyond to achieve it).” The lawyer in his complaint has clarified that he has no problem with the Hindi advertisement since there’s nothing offensive. The Bengali version, on the other hand, attracts section 66A of the IT Act and also section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. Banerji also said this type of shallow act and gimmicks should not be promoted in the future.

BEVERAGE GIANT APOLOGISES FOR THEIR BENGALI AD CAMPAIGN

Following the police complaints and massive protests, the company pulled the advertisement from TV and social media platforms. The beverage giant apologised on Twitter and captioned their post in Bengali font. Their tweet read “We deeply regret our recent Bengali ad campaign for Sprite and are withdrawing this unintentional mistake from the Bengali media immediately. Our company gives due respect to the Bengali language and takes pride in platforms like Coke Studio Bangla, which attaches great importance to the respect and prestige of our Bengal. We are committed to preserving respect and the heritage of the state through our service, new investments, CSR, and social consciousness.”

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S EX-WIFE AALIYA THANKED HIM

Recently Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya thanked him for working in her production Holy Cow. She also opened up in an interview regarding publicly speaking about her family problems. Aaliya told News 18, “I had to talk about these things in public because I was suffering a lot. I felt like I would suffocate if I didn’t. The decision taken by the court finally makes me feel I’m at peace. Only I know what I went through mentally. One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you…When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.” She further added “I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back.”

For more updates on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, check out this space at India.com.











