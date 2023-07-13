Home

Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan If He Buys The Tickets For His Own Movies And He Has a Witty Reply, Obviously!

Shah Rukh Khan tweets: Ahead of dropping the new poster of Jawan online, Shah Rukh Khan organised a fun #AskSRK session. The fans went berserk once again as their favourite superstar showed his witty side on Twitter while answering many questions about Jawan, and his personal life. One of the best responses he gave was to someone who asked him if he buys the tickets for his own movies.

Many Bollywood actors have earlier been accused of booking theatres in advance and buying tickets in bulk for their own movies to show the hype in a film’s Box Office numbers. When a Twitter user asked SRK if he follows the same practice, he was all savage. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @Shahzad_jameel tweeted during the #AskSRK session: “तुम क्या अपनी मूवी के टिकट खुद ही खरीद लेते हो @iamsrk #jawan ? (sic).” Shah Rukh, staying true to his lively personality, asked him if he pays his own salary. “तुम क्या अपने काम की salary ख़ुद pay करते हो?? #Jawan (sic),” he wrote in the response.

The actor also mentioned how Gauri was impressed with the prevue of Jawan as it highlighted ‘women power’ in the film. At the end of his interaction with Twitter users, Shah Rukh dropped a new poster of Jawan in which he featured a bald look.

SRK never seems to stay away from his witty self whether on or off the screen. The actor teases his fans, gives the snazziest of responses, and entertains them in the way only he can. He is expected to raise the bar of Box Office and entertainment with Jawan. The film is likely to surpass Pathaan, his previous release which set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window. Jawan looks both massy and edgy and is a sure-shot treat for the SRK fans. Directed by Atlee, and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathy in important roles, the film is set to hit the screens on September 7. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Jawan!















