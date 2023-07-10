Menu
Jawan Prevue Twitter Reactions: Fans Predict Tsunami on Box Office, Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan Like Never Before

Jawan Prevue Twitter reactions: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans go all crazy after his action avatar and declare the film a blockbuster already. Check the tweets here.

Jawan Prevue Twitter Reactions: He came and he conquered… again! Shah Rukh Khan took over the screens at 10:30 am on Monday with a special video from his upcoming film ‘Jawan‘. The actor’s fans have now flooded social media with celebratory messages and posts to declare the film a superhit at the Box Office. As soon as the prevue of Jawan hit was released this morning, the fans couldn’t believe seeing SRK entertaining in so many avatars.

The Atlee directorial essentially features Shah Rukh in the role of a soldier opposite Nayanthara who also plays the role of a cop in the film. In the prevue which gives a glimpse of most of the characters in the film, SRK is seen in his bald avatar for the first time ever on the screen. In one scene, he is seen dancing inside the metro, in another, he is back in his quintessential hero avatar, posing in a red shirt.

SRK’s dialogue in the prevue has got the fans excited about the emotional background of the film’s story. One fan highlighted the same on Twitter and wrote, “An emotional aspect that was missing in #ShahRukhKhans’ Movies for the last 10 years hopefully will be fulfilled in #Jawan with the Mother-Son bond and story. “Maa ko kiya waada hoon”!! #JawanPrevue (sic).”

Another user acknowledged the mass content that the film offers. The user tweeted: “#JawanPrevue is the bestest teaser ever i watched No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dilouge, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm A TSUNAMI at the box office loading B L O C K B U S T E R ⭐⭐⭐ (sic).”

Check Out How Fans Celebrate Jawan Prevue on Twitter:

Jawan has set the mood for all the SRK fans to continue the celebrations of his grand screen presence. It will now be interesting to see if Jawan can compete with Pathaan on the hype meter and can surpass it at the Box Office. Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra in important roles in the film.

The film, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, is hitting the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for Jawan? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!










