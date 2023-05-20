Fast X Box Office Collection Day 1 Vin Diesel Jason Momoas Actioner Witnesses Massive Opening on First Friday

Home

Fast X Box Office Collection Day 1: Vin Diesel-Jason Momoa’s Actioner Witnesses Massive Opening on First Friday

Fast X Box Office Collection Day 1: Vin Diesel’s Fast And Furious franchise is loved by movie buffs for its slick action scenes and car chasing sequences. It is one of the most binge-watched Hollywood series by fans across the globe. In India where cinema and cricket are the biggest source of entertainment, the Fast saga has a massive fan base. Every time a new sequel starring Vin Diesel is announced, Indian cinephiles go bonkers. As the makers teased with a final installment Fast X, it was expected that theatres will be packed with movie goers looking for some fast-paced thrills. The movie released on Friday, May 19, 2023 in India got a huge opening at the box office.

CHECK OUT FAST X BOX OFFICE COLLECTION ESTIMATES BY SACNILK:

Thursday (Advance booking) – Rs 12.50 Crore

Friday (Early Estimates) – Rs 13.50 Crore

Total – Rs 26.00 Crore

VIN DIESEL’S FAST X GETS MASSIVE OPENING ON DAY 1

Fast X has garnered around Rs 13.50 Crore on Friday according to early estimates, as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk. It had already showcased a positive trend as it earned Rs 12.50 Crore from its advance bookings on Thursday. Fast X is the highest opening for Hollywood this year and the fifth best post pandemic, as reported by Box Office India. It is considered a solid start for a film and there is possibility for very good weekend numbers.

CHECK OUT THE TOP HOLLYWOOD OPENINGS IN INDIA POST PANDEMIC BY BOX OFFICE INDIA:

Avatar – Rs 39.87 Crore

Spiderman: No Way Home – Rs 32.67 Crore

Fast X – Rs 26.00 Crore approx

Dr Strange: Multiverse Of Madness – Rs 28.74 Crore

Thor: Love And Thunder – Rs 18.48 Crore

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rs 11.93 Crore

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Rs 8.51 Crore

Jurrasic World: Dominion – Rs 8.22 Crore

Black Adam Rs 6.79 Crore

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Rs 6.68 Crore

Fast X also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno in crucial roles.

For more updates on Fast X, check out this space at India.com.















