Fathers Day 2023 Top 10 Hindi Songs You Can Dedicate to Your Dad

Father’s Day 2023: Top 10 Hindi Songs You Can Dedicate to Your Dad

Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is dedicated to the bond between all the fathers and their sons and daughters. A relationship that has a deeper connection but is often left unaddressed. Human relations in a societal and cultural setup are not just based on emotions but traditional values and norms. In Asian societies the father-son dynamics are such that a lot remains unsaid due to the sense of respect and communication gap. However, love and respect are meant to be felt through actions and behaviour rather than words. But art and cinema have played pivotal roles in expressing feelings of affection, attachment, happiness and belongingness. Bollywood movies have time and again depicted parent-child relationships through engaging storytelling and soothing songs.

CHECK OUT THE 10 HINDI SONGS YOU CAN DEDICATE TO YOUR FATHER:

Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak-1988): The song featuring Aamir Khan is sung by Udit Narayan and showcases the father-son bond during adolescence. Even after so many years, the track remains popular during fresher’s parties and farewell in Indian colleges.

2. I Love You Daddy (Akele Hum Akele Tum-1995): This sweet emotional track sung by Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan is perfect for dedicating to your Dad on Father’s Day. The melodious song is full of emotions with which every father and son would relate to.

3. O Mere Papa The Great (Papa The Great-2000): This sing about father-son relation is also sung by real life father-son duo Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. The emotional song has simple lyrics and is all about a child’s affection and admiration towards his Dad.

4. Shava Shava (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-2001): Although this is a peppy track, a stanza is about a son’s unconditional love and respect for his father. The lyrics In kadmon mein saansein vaar dein, rab se zyada tujhe pyaar dein, rabba mainu maaf kare, rabba khairiya, haaye mainu maaf kare (I’d give my life close to your feet and give you more love than God. May God forgive me, may God bless us, may he forgive me), are tear-jerkers.

5. Papa Ki Pari (Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon-2003): Kareena Kapoor plays Pankaj Kapur’s daughter in the Sooraj Barjatya directorial, starring Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan. The song by Sunidhi Chauhan is all about the close bond between a father and his daughter.

6. Papa Mere Papa (Main Aisa Hi Hoon-2005): Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Baby Archana have sung the emotional track that expresses a daughter’s selfless love and attachment towards her father.

7. Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re (Heyy Babyy-2007): The heart-touching song gives you feel-good vibes yet expresses the sensitive and eternal bond between a father and his baby daughter. Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam have sung a timeless emotional track.

8. Kabira Encore (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-2013): The emotional song is about parting away with your daughter as she gets married and is about to start a new life with her partner. The lyrics Gudiya ri gudiya tera gudda pardesiya jodi aasmani ho gayi shagun pe dekho shadmani ho gayi (My darling doll,ypur partner is a foreigner, your pair is made in heaven, look there is happiness at this moment) areheart-touching.

9. Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera (Boss-2013): The emotional track sung by Sonu Nigam is quite unique as it gives a new feel to the emotional bond between a father and his son.

10. Dilbaro (Raazi-2018): Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf and Shankar Mahadevan have sung the heart-breaking song about a daughter leaving her paternal home and loving parents as she is getting married. A daughter’s emotions and her aged father’s vulnerability is expressed in the most sensitive way in Dilbaro.



