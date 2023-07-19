Fawad Khan As Batman? AI Image Leaves Fans Wanting For More

An AI-generated image depicting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan as the Batman has gone viral. Fans are all praise for the photo.

Fans were left awestruck by the photo. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fawad Khan remains a heartthrob for millions of people across the world. The actor has made headlines once again, but not for the reasons you would expect. A Twitter handle posted an image of Fawad Khan as Batman. The photo had ‘Batman: Knights of Karachi’ written at the bottom of it. The picture of Fawad Khan as Batman has left his followers surprised. For fans who are wondering if Fawad Khan is playing the iconic caped crusader in a movie, the answer might disappoint you. The photo is generated by artificial intelligence. The image of Fawad as the DC Universe superhero has been created by an artist named Saboor Akram, who posted it on his Instagram handle.

Fawad Khan As Batman

The image of Fawad Khan shows him standing in the black three-piece suit next to a vintage black car. The Kapoor & Sons fame actor had his hands in his pockets similar to how Bruce Wayne is seen in the comics.

Fawad Khan as Batman pic.twitter.com/o4nDdV6nz7 — Pakistan (@Indusland_) July 16, 2023

Fans React To Fawad Khan’s Image

Fans were left awestruck by the photo and filled the comment section with love for the actor. A person wrote, “The guy could dress up in worst clothes ever n still look 10/10 … a class above the rest !” An individual remarked, “Fawad khan as Bruce Wayne couldn’t be more accurate.” A user even compared Fawad to Robert Pattinson, commenting “Fawaaaaad >>>>> Pattinson.”

While people showed love to the actor, the artist who made the image also was showered with praises in the comment section. One fan wrote, “This guys the most creative person I have ever seen.”

Another account admitted, “I hate AI generated pictures. But the amount of effort you put in the details. That makes it art.” While one fan even had a question for the artist and said, “This is incredible stuff. Who’s playing the Joker?”

AI Images Of Celebs

AI-generated images have been catching a lot of eyeballs recently with artists showing their creativity in the most unique ways. Recently AI- generated images of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas went viral wherein they were depicted as Barbie and Ken. AI images of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg smiling together grabbed attention after the cage fight talks between the two billionaires were the talk of the town.















