FINOLEX CABLES LTD RESULTS

Finolex Cables Ltd., (FCL) at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on 14 th August

approved results for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

Revenues for the quarter ended June 2023 were Rs.1204.3 Cr as against Rs.1015.7 Cr

for the corresponding period in year 2022-23, representing a 19% growth in value

terms. In volume terms, Electrical Wires increased by 29%, while Power Cables

increased by 3%. Within Communication Cables segment, volume of metal-based

products improved by 17% during the quarter while, Optic Fiber Cable volumes grew

by over 50% during the quarter. Volume growth in new products within the FMEG was

marginal due to continued inflationary pressures affecting consumer sentiment.

Profit for the quarter, after taxes, was Rs.132.2 Cr, as compared to Rs.95.6 Cr in the

previous year, an improvement of 39%.

The Company’s expansion plans ie Preform Facility, OFC capacity expansion and E-

Beam facility are on track. The E-Beam facility is expected to be operational in Q4 of

this year while the others are expected to go live early next financial.

ABOUT FCL

Finolex Cables Limited is India’s largest and leading manufacturer of Electrical and

Communication cables. Finolex offers a wide range of Electrical and Communication

cables. Its wire and cable products are used in applications such as automobile, lighting,

cable TV, telephone and computers to industrial applications touching every person in

his daily life. Finolex has added Electrical Switches, LED based Lamps, Fans, low

voltage MCBs, Water Heaters and Electric Irons to its range of products.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS+

(Rs. in crores)

Quarter

Ended

30.06.23

Quarter

Ended

30.06.22

Revenue from Operations

Other Income

Profit before Exceptional item, Interest,

Depreciation and Tax

Deductions for:

 Interest

 Depreciation

Profit before Taxation

Tax Expenses

Profit After Tax

1204.3

38.8

183.2

0.3

10.5

172.4

(40.2)

132.2

1015.7

17.2

130.8

0.1

9.4

121.3

(25.8)

95.6

