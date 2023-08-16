FINOLEX CABLES LTD RESULTS

FINOLEX CABLES LTD RESULTS2 min read
Finolex Cables Ltd., (FCL) at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on 14 th August
approved results for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.
Revenues for the quarter ended June 2023 were Rs.1204.3 Cr as against Rs.1015.7 Cr
for the corresponding period in year 2022-23, representing a 19% growth in value
terms. In volume terms, Electrical Wires increased by 29%, while Power Cables
increased by 3%. Within Communication Cables segment, volume of metal-based
products improved by 17% during the quarter while, Optic Fiber Cable volumes grew
by over 50% during the quarter. Volume growth in new products within the FMEG was
marginal due to continued inflationary pressures affecting consumer sentiment.
Profit for the quarter, after taxes, was Rs.132.2 Cr, as compared to Rs.95.6 Cr in the
previous year, an improvement of 39%.
The Company’s expansion plans ie Preform Facility, OFC capacity expansion and E-
Beam facility are on track. The E-Beam facility is expected to be operational in Q4 of
this year while the others are expected to go live early next financial.
ABOUT FCL
Finolex Cables Limited is India’s largest and leading manufacturer of Electrical and
Communication cables. Finolex offers a wide range of Electrical and Communication
cables. Its wire and cable products are used in applications such as automobile, lighting,
cable TV, telephone and computers to industrial applications touching every person in
his daily life. Finolex has added Electrical Switches, LED based Lamps, Fans, low
voltage MCBs, Water Heaters and Electric Irons to its range of products.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS+
(Rs. in crores)
Quarter
Ended
30.06.23
Quarter
Ended
30.06.22
Revenue from Operations
Other Income
Profit before Exceptional item, Interest,
Depreciation and Tax
Deductions for:
Interest
Depreciation
Profit before Taxation
Tax Expenses
Profit After Tax
1204.3
38.8
183.2
0.3
10.5
172.4
(40.2)
132.2
1015.7
17.2
130.8
0.1
9.4
121.3
(25.8)
95.6