FIR Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Modi on Jennifer Mistry Complaint Of Sexual Harassment

FIR Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Asit Modi on Jennifer Mistry’s Complaint Of Sexual Harassment

FIR against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, Operation Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint by one of the show’s actors.

FIR Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi on Jennifer Mistry's Complaint Of Sexual Harassment

Mumbai Police has filed a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi and Operation Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint by one of the show’s actors. The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not made any arrests yet.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Powai Police has registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC based on a complaint by an actor of the show. No arrests… — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Actor Jennifer Mistry had filed a complaint against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew last month. “Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police had earlier said.

However, Asit Modi has denied the allegations. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said in a statement.

Sohail and Jatin also refuted the allegations. In a statement, they said, “She (the actor) regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities”.















