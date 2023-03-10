Home

Fire on The Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in Goregaon Film City – Pics And Videos

A massive fire breaks out on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in Goregaon Film City, efforts to douse the fire are currently underway.

Fire on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sets: A major fire broke out on the sets of the Hindi TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein on Friday evening. The officials were informed about the incident at around 4:30 pm after which the fire brigade reached the location and efforts to douse the fire are currently underway.

The sets of the show are located in a film city in Goregaon, sprawled over 2,000 square feet area. The fire was reportedly confined to the ground floor of the studio where TV shows ‘Ajooni‘ and ‘Teri Meri Dooriyan‘ were being filmed. No casualties have occurred so far, reported the news agency ANI, tweeting, ” Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city. Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported: BMC (sic).”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the set of a TV serial in Goregaon film city. Efforts to douse the fire underway, no injuries reported: BMC pic.twitter.com/isDnIQZH7V — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

Initial reports had suggested that the fire spread to nearby sets in the film city, however, there is no confirmation on the same. Watch this space for more updates on the incident!












