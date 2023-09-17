Flipkart surpasses 1.4 million sellers ahead of ‘The Big Billion Days’

Ahead of the 10th edition of The Big Billion Days, its annual flagship event, Flipkart has achieved a significant milestone of over 1.4 million sellers on its platform. With a growth of over 27% of sellers on the platform since last year, the milestone signifies the growing ecosystem of sellers and MSMEs in the country. This is a testament to the faith that Indian MSMEs, small businesses, and enterprises today have in Flipkart, including Shopsy, as trusted partners to leverage the power of e-commerce to digitize and modernize their business, expand market reach and improve revenue.

Earlier this year, Flipkart announced a slew of industry-first marketplace policy changes and new capabilities to build a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem that contributes to seller partners’ growth, prosperity, and empowerment. The new sellers that have joined the platforms hail from across the length and breadth of India, including metro cities Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Jammu, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Thrissur and Vellore. Most new sellers on-boarded contribute to products under lifestyle, BGM and home categories.

Towards its efforts to empower sellers to leverage the latest consumer-facing technology, Flipkart has introduced industry-first tech interventions that add value and opportunities for them on its platform. One such service is AI Powered Cataloging, an industry-first AI-led automated solution that converts any product image to Flipkart-standard quality on the go, making it easier for sellers. Using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) powered software, sellers no longer need to invest in expensive model-shooting for their product listings and can avail of the AI-powered services Flipkart offers as per their requirements. These technology interventions not only benefit the sellers by boosting their sales and growth but also ensure that customers receive a seamless and satisfying shopping experience on the platform.

Flipkart will kick start the festive season with its Sale Price Live (SPL) event in the coming week that has been introduced for sellers in a lead-up to TBBD (The Big Billion Days). This SPL is designed to encourage sellers to offer their products at attractive prices, equivalent to what they would provide during TBBD, thereby maximizing their benefits and growth ahead of the festive shopping season.

Speaking on the milestone and growth of sellers, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “At Flipkart, we are focused on building and enabling opportunities via e-commerce for Indian businesses, especially MSMEs. We have taken several steps through our Flipkart Samarth program to help make e-commerce more inclusive for a wide range of sellers, including artisans, craftsmen, women and people with disabilities. We are encouraged by the participation of sellers from across India in the opportunities that the digital economy provides, while creating lakhs of new jobs. We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in contributing towards this journey.”

Commenting on the milestone, Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is committed to building a cutting-edge e-commerce ecosystem for Indian MSMEs. As we gear up for the festive season, we remain steadfast in our mission to propel seller success through innovative tools and initiatives. Onboarding 1.4 million sellers underscores Flipkart’s dedication to promoting inclusivity and convenience within our seller community. Building on Flipkart’s commitment to supporting and empowering sellers, we recently concluded a series of pan India Seller Conclaves, which witnessed participation from over 4,500 seller entrepreneurs.”

“Reflecting on my journey, seeing how my business has evolved on Flipkart’s platform is fulfilling. Flipkart has nurtured my growth, from navigating the initial stages easily through the 10-minute onboarding process to witnessing increased operational efficiency and customer insights. As I anticipate the upcoming festive season, I’m confident that my evolved approach, backed by Flipkart’s unwavering support, will take my business to new heights,” said Salman Sheikh, a Flipkart seller who owns a lighting and audio business named Good Price Store.

Ahead of the 10th edition of Flipkart’s TBBD (The Big Billion Days), Flipkart Seller Hub recently concluded an extensive series of seller conclaves spanning several major cities – Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. These conclaves garnered an overwhelming response, with more than 4,500+ enthusiastic entrepreneurs actively participating in various informative sessions. These seller conclaves have played a pivotal role in equipping entrepreneurs with valuable insights, growth strategies, and essential skills to cater to the ever-growing demand of over 450 million customers.

