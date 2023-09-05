Flipkart will create over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs in its supply chain, spanning fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery hubs across the country

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is gearing up to mark the 10th edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD). In the run-up to the festive season, Flipkart is looking at hiring and creating lakhs of seasonal jobs across its pan India supply chain to cater to customer demand during the festive season.

The foundation of Flipkart’s supply chain excellence lies in its diverse and extensive workforce. Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart will generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and delivery hubs. These seasonal jobs includelocal kirana delivery partners, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and others, thus creating avenues for diverse supply chain talent. This year, Flipkart has scaled its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfillment centers, strengthening its reach in tier-III cities and beyond. It has added more than 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and many more states.

To provide a delightful end-customer experience, Flipkart undertakes specially curated skilling initiatives through its training programs for the workforce that joins the supply chain, which also helps significantly boost local employment and the economy. All hired personnel undergo training in the supply chain process for their respective function and are trained to handle Hand-Held Devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and more. As a result, these employees become future-ready to work in tech-driven supply chains, food tech, and other allied industries.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, “TBBD is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time. The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented. This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country. This year, we plan to deliver more than 40% of shipments through our Kirana delivery program. As we continue to broaden our supply chain capabilities each year, we aim to not only enhance the prosperity of our partners but also to amplify their contributions in expanding our delivery spectrum of diverse products across remote corners of India.”

The festive season and the Big Billion Days serve as key drivers for incremental growth of the entire ecosystem, including kirana delivery partners, sellers, MSMEs, artisans/weavers, warehouse personnel, and more, who stand at the forefront of this momentum. It enables them to capitalize on the increased shipment deliveries nationwide, significantly elevate their income and prosper within the supply chain framework. By leveraging its supply chain prowess, Flipkart is poised to celebrate the 10th edition of its annual flagship event with an impactful presence that resonates across the e-commerce landscape and reverberates through the lives of numerous individuals.

