Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh Reacts to ‘The Elephant Whispers’ Oscar Win: ‘It is Wonderful’

After ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ got Oscar at Academy Awards, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh hoped that it may force the government to rethink about amending wild life Act.

Jairam Ramesh Reacts to ‘The Elephant Whispers’ Oscar Win: After ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ got Oscar at Academy Awards, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh hoped that it may force the government to rethink about amending wild life Act. “It is wonderful that The Elephant Whisperers has won an Oscar. Maybe this will force the Modi govt not to press ahead with the widely opposed elephant-unfriendly amendments to the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. In 2010, the elephant had been declared the national heritage animal.” he said.

The documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscar Awards.

The award was presented by ‘The Last Of Us’ actor Pedro Pascal. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ was competing in the category alongside ‘Haulout’, ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’ and ‘Stranger at the Gate’.

The award was received by director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga. Kartiki talked about the film and said it is for coexistence and thanked the Academy Awards for recognising their work.

The ‘Elephant Whisperers’ marks Kartiki Gonsalves’ directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

