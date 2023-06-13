Fukrey 3 Gets New Release Date, Will Hit Theatres On This Day

The release date of Fukrey 3 has been moved to avoid a clash with Tiger 3 and Dunki. The film will be released in December, this year.

Fukrey 3 is likely to hit theatres either on December 1 or December 8 this year.

Six years after the release of Fukrey Returns. Fukrey 3 is all set to hit the big screen in a few months. The Richa Chadha starrer was previously speculated to release in September but was postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan. Now, Fukrey 3 has got a new release date and will hit theatres in the month of December.

According to Pinkvilla, Fukrey 3 is likely to hit theatres either on December 1 or December 8 this year. It quoted a source informing that the makers are planning to release the third installment of the cult comedy in the winter season as Fukrey Returns was also released in December.

The source revealed while speaking to Pinkvilla that “Two dates were discussed aggressively in the meetings over the last few weeks – December 1 and December 8, with most of the stakeholders favouring a December 1 release. An announcement is round the corner.”

Fukrey 3 postponed for this reason

The makers have stepped in with this decision in view of the release date of Tiger 3 and Dunki. Tiger 3 is expected to release on November 10, while Dunki will hit the big screens on December 22. To avoid any risk of a clash and get enough space for Fukrey 3 to perform well, the team decided to release Fukrey 3 three weeks after Tiger 3 and three weeks prior to Dunki. They have postponed the film’s release month from November to early December.

Featuring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It will be bankrolled under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

The Archies to release on November 24

Another Excel Production, The Archies, has been decided to release on November 24. The source informed, “Producers have to abide by the calendar laid down by Netflix and at this point of time, The Archies is slated to release on November 24 on the digital platform. It’s going to be back-to-back releases for Excel in November and December.”

The Archies is Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie which is the official Indian adaptation of the Archie comics. The film has been the talk of the town as it will mark the debut of multiple star kids including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya Nanda is the maternal grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor is the younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.















