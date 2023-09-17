Fun floor games to try with pets

Pets are our loyal camaraderie who bring an abundance of joy and happiness into our lives with their unconditional love and companionship. The best way to build a strong bond with your pet is spending quality and fun time with them. Whether you share your home with a trustworthy Golden Retriever or a playful Persian cat, there exists a wide array of interactive activities that can captivate their interest and keep them active indoors. One remarkable way to brighten both of your days is to play exciting floor games tailored for your furry companions that offers both mental nourishment and entertainment.

Tiu Hazra, a pet influencer from Bengaluru, says, "Playing with my pet Posto is more than a pastime for me, it is an extremely important routine for both of us. Regular walks to the park, or a tug of war at home, I always keep my pet physically and mentally active, reducing the risk of obesity-related health issues. These activities also keep Posto busy, warding off boredom and behavioural problems. Furthermore, playing fun games is a source of pure joy for both of us. Before we start playing any indoor games, I make sure to clear clutter, remove sharp objects, and clean my house thoroughly.

Here are some fun and engaging floor games to play with your beloved pets:

Hide and Seek: Hide somewhere in your home and call your pet’s name. When they find you, reward them with treats and praise. You can also hide their favourite toys for them to discover.

Tug of War: Use a sturdy rope toy or tug toy to engage in a friendly game of tug of war with your pet. This game can help build their strength and provide mental stimulation.

Indoor Fetch: Play fetch in a spacious area indoors using soft toys or lightweight balls that won’t damage your home. Pets love chasing after objects, and this game can be adapted to smaller spaces.

Obstacle Course: Set up a mini obstacle course using household items like cushions, chairs, and boxes. Guide your pet through the course with treats and encourage them to jump, crawl, or weave around obstacles.

Interactive Puzzle Toys: Invest in interactive puzzle toys designed for pets. These toys often dispense treats when your pet interacts with them, providing mental stimulation and rewarding play.

Remember to always prioritize safety during playtime and ensure that any toys or objects used are pet-friendly and won’t pose a choking hazard to your pet.

