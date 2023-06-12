Menu
Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional Netizens Say Its Beyond a Film Check Reactions

Gadar 2 Teaser is getting fans emotional as netizens are going bonkers over the adrenaline rush while Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional, Netizens Say It’s Beyond a Film – Check Reactions

Gadar 2 Teaser Makes Fans Emotional: Gadar 2 teaser has finally been released YouTube and other social media platforms. It is the most-awaited teaser of 2023 as it marks the return of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s on-screen pair as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The teaser was already unveiled on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha‘s premiere as it re-released all over on Friday, June 9, 2023. The prequel is still considered a classic blockbuster as it was among biggest hits of 2003 despite facing competition from Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. The one minute, nine seconds teaser showcases Sunny Deol in action-mode and recreates some nostalgic action moments.

GADAR 2 TEASER BRINGS BACK ADRENALINE RUSH AS NETIZENS GO BERSERK

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 when posters of ‘Crush India’. The teaser shows visuals of ‘Crush India’ across Pakistan. The promo commences with a female voiceover which refers Sunny aka Tara Singh as the Damaad (Son-in-law) of Pakistan. The lady sarcastically says to welcome Tara with garlands and Tilak, otherwise he would demand the whole Lahore as Dahej (dowry). Then Sunny appears and is seen in full-on action mode. In one of the scenes he is seen throwing up a cartwheel on his opponents, similar to Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. Netizens went bonkers over the teaser and wrote, “It is not just a movie, it is an emotion.”

CHECK OUT AUDIENCES REACTION TO GADAR 2 TEASER:

Gadar 2 will be releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023, and is all set to clash with Animal and Oh My God! – 2.
