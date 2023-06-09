Home

‘Gadar Macha Do Paaji’! Fans go Berserk as Sunny Deol Brings Tara Singh Back to Theatres After 23 Years – Watch Video

‘Gadar Macha Do Paaji’!: Tara Singh has returned to once again create ‘Gadar’ on the silver-screen. The biggest commercial hit of 20o1 is back in theatres as audiences are set for a roller coaster ride. Sunny Deol addressed a huge crowd of fans at the grand premiere of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha in Delhi on Friday. The film is releasing to revive the same buzz and craze that the first film did when it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Fans are super-excited as the prequel has been re-released almost two months before Gadar 2 which brings back the lovable on-screen couple, Sunny as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina.

SUNNY DEOL GIVES A HINT ABOUT GADAR 2 AT GADAR – EK PREM KATHA PREMIERE IN DELHI

Sunny rocked his Tara Singh avatar with a matching grey turban as he interacted with the audience. The actor spoke to the fans in Punjabi and asked them to enjoy the film in theatres ahead of the grand release of the sequel to the film – Gadar 2. The film is going to hit the screens on August 11 during the long Independence Day weekend. Sunny interacted with the fans and told them about the special surprise at the end of the film. The actor revealed that the film will give a glimpse into the new world of Tara Singh.

Gadar – Ek Prem Katha was an interfaith love story set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition in 1947 and the aftermath violence that followed. The film also featured late veteran actor Amrish Puri as the antagonist Ashraf Ali. The film is still remembered for its romantic track Udja Kaale Kaaga and the peppy song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke with Punjabi lyrics.

Directed by Anil Darshan, Gadar 2 features the old starcast with Sunny and Ameesha taking the lead.

