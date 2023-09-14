GAIL VIHAR PREMIUM LEAGUE UNVEILS EXCITING LINEUP OF COMPETING TEAMS

The stage is set for an electrifying season of cricket as the Gail Vihar Premium League (GVPL) announces its lineup of participating teams. With a mix of seasoned players and emerging talents, GVPL promises to be a cricketing spectacle like no other.

The participating teams for GVPL current season include: Team Saurabh, Team Sonu, Team Neeraj, Team Mukesh, Team ATS.

These teams bring their unique strengths and cricketing prowess to the league, ensuring intense competition and thrilling matches that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

In an exciting development, Dinesh Nair has been appointed as the captain of Team ATS in the absence of regular captain Nimish Agarwal.

Commenting on the appointment Mr. Ashwani Kumar Verma, ATS Iconic Player said:- With Nair’s exceptional cricketing skills and leadership qualities make him the ideal choice to lead Team ATS. We are eagerly anticipating his strategic guidance on the field.

The GVPL organizers are committed to upholding the values of sportsmanship, fair play, and the spirit of the game. The league promises to provide an unforgettable experience for both players and fans alike.

“The Gail Vihar Premium League is a prestigious cricketing event that brings together passionate cricketers and devoted fans for a season of cricketing excellence. GVPL is dedicated to promoting the spirit of cricket and providing a platform for players to showcase their talents”. “Mr. Sonu said.

