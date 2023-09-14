September 14, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

GAIL VIHAR PREMIUM LEAGUE UNVEILS EXCITING LINEUP OF COMPETING TEAMS

2 min read
24 mins ago admin

The stage is set for an electrifying season of cricket as the Gail Vihar Premium League (GVPL) announces its lineup of participating teams. With a mix of seasoned players and emerging talents, GVPL promises to be a cricketing spectacle like no other.

The participating teams for GVPL current season include: Team Saurabh, Team Sonu, Team Neeraj, Team Mukesh, Team ATS.

These teams bring their unique strengths and cricketing prowess to the league, ensuring intense competition and thrilling matches that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

In an exciting development, Dinesh Nair has been appointed as the captain of Team ATS in the absence of regular captain Nimish Agarwal.

Commenting on the appointment Mr. Ashwani Kumar Verma, ATS Iconic Player said:- With Nair’s exceptional cricketing skills and leadership qualities make him the ideal choice to lead Team ATS. We are eagerly anticipating his strategic guidance on the field. 

The GVPL organizers are committed to upholding the values of sportsmanship, fair play, and the spirit of the game. The league promises to provide an unforgettable experience for both players and fans alike.

“The Gail Vihar Premium League is a prestigious cricketing event that brings together passionate cricketers and devoted fans for a season of cricketing excellence. GVPL is dedicated to promoting the spirit of cricket and providing a platform for players to showcase their talents”. “Mr. Sonu said.

More Stories

3 min read

IICE 2023-A Spectacular Show of Ice Cream Industry in Kolkata

19 mins ago admin
4 min read

Greaves Retail Partners with UGRO Capital Limited to Offer Dealer Financing Solutions

4 hours ago
3 min read

BBG’s Mission is to Empower Two Million Girl Children by the Year 2040 across the Twin States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

IICE 2023-A Spectacular Show of Ice Cream Industry in Kolkata

19 mins ago admin
2 min read

GAIL VIHAR PREMIUM LEAGUE UNVEILS EXCITING LINEUP OF COMPETING TEAMS

24 mins ago admin
1 min read

Colombo Weather, Sept 14, Asia Cup 2023: Play Resumes, But Rain Threat LOOMS!

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

India May Try Out New Combinations In Meeting With Bangladesh Ahead Of Title Clash

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.