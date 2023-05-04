Gauhar Khan Shares Emotional Video of Vinesh Phogat From Wrestlers Protest If This Doesnt Break Your Heart

Home

Gauhar Khan Shares Emotional Video of Vinesh Phogat From Wrestlers Protest: ‘If This Doesn’t Break Your Heart’

Gauhar Khan Shares Emotional Video of Vinesh Phogat: The Wrestlers Protest has become a sensitive national issue with Indian Wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar. The protesting wrestlers have demanded the resignation of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The WFI president has been accused of allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including one minor. Celebrities from Bollywood and sports have extended their support to wrestlers calling them India’s ‘pride.’ Earlier Urmila Matondkar and Pooja Bhatt had also spoken up on the issue. Now, Gauhar Khan tweeted an emotional video of wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaking down while protesting.

If this doesn’t break ur heart , then ure probably a non living thing . These athletes have brought india pride on international levels , n they are being manhandled, sad !!!!! They are fighting for justice , pls listen to their plight ! #indianwrestlers #pride https://t.co/ErHuizxyuE — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 4, 2023

Gauhar quote tweeted a PTI report from the wrestler’s protest and captioned it as “If this doesn’t break ur heart , then ure probably a non living thing . These athletes have brought india pride on international levels , n they are being manhandled, sad !!!!! They are fighting for justice , pls listen to their plight ! #indianwrestlers #pride.” The PTI tweet read “The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country,” says wrestler Vinesh Phogat.” Vinesh spoke to the media on Wednesday night and said “That Brijbhushan, who has done several misdeeds is sleeping peacefully at his home, and here we are even struggling to sleep on roads. Is this the day we brought medals for the country for.”

Gauhar Kha was last seen in the web shows Salt City and Shiksha Mandal.

