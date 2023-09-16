Genius Consultants Limited celebrates 31 years of excellence and announces Overseas Expansion & Future Plans

Genius Consultants Limited, a pioneering name in the

Workforce Staffing & HR Services industry, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated

31 years of unparalleled success and innovation on 15 th September 2023, commemorating

their Foundation Day on July 27, 2023. Established in Kolkata in 1993 with a singular

workforce, negligible infrastructure, but futuristic envision; the organization has grown to

encompass 15 offices across India, 550+ employees, a dedicated workforce of over 70,000

associates and enjoying international recognition. This landmark event was an opportunity

to reflect on the journey, honour the significant contributors, and launch the Coffee Table

Book “The Genesis of a Genius” on the extraordinary journey of Mr. Yadav and Genius

Consultants Limited.

The event set the growth marker of the organization with Overseas and National territorial

expansion plans and the launch announcement of their Overseas Staffing and Recruitment

wing. The evening commenced by bringing together esteemed clients, dedicated employees

and dignitaries at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. The event revolved around celebrating the

extraordinary journey that began with Mr. R P Yadav, the founder of Genius Consultants

Limited, sharing the stage with esteemed guests to symbolically light the lamp, signifying

the start of this extraordinary evening.

In a candid and motivational conversation with the audience, Mr. Yadav, shared his insights

and experiences. He answered questions about entrepreneurship and the secrets behind his

remarkable journey. The event continued with a stimulating panel discussion on “Artificial

Intelligence & Its Impact on the Future of HR Industry,” featuring renowned industry experts

as panellists’. The panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Nadeem Kazim, CEO & Founder of

Splice HR works. The distinguished panel also included – Mr. Ruchir Jhingran – Vice President

& Head HR, Personal Care Business at ITC Limited, Ms. Rohini Mirdwal – DGM, C&B & HR

Strategy, Max Healthcare, and Mr. Subrata Rana, CEO & Managing Director, EcoDev

Solutions & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The highlight of the evening was the launch of the Coffee Table Book, titled “The Genesis of

A Genius,” which chronicles Mr. Yadav’s inspiring journey from being a newspaper seller to

becoming a prominent name in the HR fraternity. This compelling book tells the story of his

life, struggles, dreams, and his ingenious approach to building an empire in HR, Recruitment,

and Staffing. Adding a touch of intrigue and entertainment to the evening, TC the Mentalist

from India’s Got Talent delivered a captivating performance.

Commenting on the same, Mr. R P Yadav, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of

Genius Consultants Limited, expressed his gratitude, stating, “These 31 years have been a

remarkable journey of transformation and growth. From humble beginnings to international

recognition, this journey has been possible because of the dedication and hard work of our

incredible team, the trust of our clients, and the support of our partners. The launch of ‘The

Genesis of A Genius’ is a testament to the power of dreams and determination. As we look

ahead to new horizons, we are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for us.

Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

Genius Consultants Limited, on its 31st-anniversary celebration, looks forward to expanding

its presence overseas and continuing its growth story across India. In the fiscal year 2022-23,

the organization achieved a turnover of INR 1500 Crores and launched an Overseas

Recruitment and Staffing Vertical.

