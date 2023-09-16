Genius Consultants Limited celebrates 31 years of excellence and announces Overseas Expansion & Future Plans

Genius Consultants Limited celebrates 31 years of excellence and announces Overseas Expansion & Future Plans3 min read
Genius Consultants Limited, a pioneering name in the
Workforce Staffing & HR Services industry, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated
31 years of unparalleled success and innovation on 15 th September 2023, commemorating
their Foundation Day on July 27, 2023. Established in Kolkata in 1993 with a singular
workforce, negligible infrastructure, but futuristic envision; the organization has grown to
encompass 15 offices across India, 550+ employees, a dedicated workforce of over 70,000
associates and enjoying international recognition. This landmark event was an opportunity
to reflect on the journey, honour the significant contributors, and launch the Coffee Table
Book “The Genesis of a Genius” on the extraordinary journey of Mr. Yadav and Genius
Consultants Limited.
The event set the growth marker of the organization with Overseas and National territorial
expansion plans and the launch announcement of their Overseas Staffing and Recruitment
wing. The evening commenced by bringing together esteemed clients, dedicated employees
and dignitaries at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. The event revolved around celebrating the
extraordinary journey that began with Mr. R P Yadav, the founder of Genius Consultants
Limited, sharing the stage with esteemed guests to symbolically light the lamp, signifying
the start of this extraordinary evening.
In a candid and motivational conversation with the audience, Mr. Yadav, shared his insights
and experiences. He answered questions about entrepreneurship and the secrets behind his
remarkable journey. The event continued with a stimulating panel discussion on “Artificial
Intelligence & Its Impact on the Future of HR Industry,” featuring renowned industry experts
as panellists’. The panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Nadeem Kazim, CEO & Founder of
Splice HR works. The distinguished panel also included – Mr. Ruchir Jhingran – Vice President
& Head HR, Personal Care Business at ITC Limited, Ms. Rohini Mirdwal – DGM, C&B & HR
Strategy, Max Healthcare, and Mr. Subrata Rana, CEO & Managing Director, EcoDev
Solutions & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
The highlight of the evening was the launch of the Coffee Table Book, titled “The Genesis of
A Genius,” which chronicles Mr. Yadav’s inspiring journey from being a newspaper seller to
becoming a prominent name in the HR fraternity. This compelling book tells the story of his
life, struggles, dreams, and his ingenious approach to building an empire in HR, Recruitment,
and Staffing. Adding a touch of intrigue and entertainment to the evening, TC the Mentalist
from India’s Got Talent delivered a captivating performance.
Commenting on the same, Mr. R P Yadav, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of
Genius Consultants Limited, expressed his gratitude, stating, “These 31 years have been a
remarkable journey of transformation and growth. From humble beginnings to international
recognition, this journey has been possible because of the dedication and hard work of our
incredible team, the trust of our clients, and the support of our partners. The launch of ‘The
Genesis of A Genius’ is a testament to the power of dreams and determination. As we look
ahead to new horizons, we are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds for us.
Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”
Genius Consultants Limited, on its 31st-anniversary celebration, looks forward to expanding
its presence overseas and continuing its growth story across India. In the fiscal year 2022-23,
the organization achieved a turnover of INR 1500 Crores and launched an Overseas
Recruitment and Staffing Vertical.