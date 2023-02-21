Ghar Me Ghuss Ke Maara, Javed Akhtar Wins Kangana Ranaut Heart With His 26/11 Statement in Pakistan And Thats Rare

Home

‘Ghar Me Ghuss Ke Maara’! Javed Akhtar Wins Kangana Ranaut’s Heart With His 26/11 Statement in Pakistan And That’s Rare!

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Javed Akhtar’s viral video from Pakistan in which he is seen reminding the people of Pakistan about the 26/11 attack.

Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar’s viral video: In a rare moment, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to praise poet Javed Akhtar after his video from Pakistan went viral on social media. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday noon and shared the poet’s video, and praised his statement as he reminded the Pakistani citizens about the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai attacks at an event in their country.

In a long tweet, Kangana said she would always wonder about Akhtar being so blessed by Goddess Saraswati and it was only after this incident that she realised why did he have Her blessings. The Thalaivi star wrote, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha (sic).”

WHAT JAVED AKHTAR ACTUALLY SAID AT AN EVENT IN PAKISTAN THAT’S MAKING WAVES ON THE INTERNET?

Akhtar is seen telling a Pakistani national that Indians have not forgotten the 26/11 attack or how our artistes were treated in Pakistan despite us showing a large heart everytime they visited us here. During a gathering at the event organised to honour Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtar was asked, “You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love (sic)?”

Answering the same, Jaadu, as he is lovingly called, said, “We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, which should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani’s heart, you can’t complain (sic).

Akhtar also questioned the Pakistani gathering about not opening their hearts to the Indian artistes the way we did in India. He said, “When Faiz Sahab visited, he was received like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar (sic)?” The poet attracted claps and cheers from the gathering for his statements.











