Gopal Bhar spotted in Kolkata’s popular places looking for clues, ahead of movie launch.

Gopal Bhar, one of the most popular historical characters who has been an unmissable part of the folklores of Bengal was spotted in Kolkata. The legendary jester who entertains people on Sony AATH’s show – Gopal Bhar was seen for the first time on the streets of Kolkata. He toured around the famous heritage site – Victoria Memorial in a horse cart and engaged with his fans and took a stroll on the museum road. He brought the streets of Kolkata city alive with his presence and signature Gopal Bhar moves. Gopal Bhar was later spotted in the New Market area where he served the much-loved local street food to people. Everyone was taken by a pleasant surprise seeing their favourite on-screen character at the stall. However, knowing Gopal Bhar’s inquisitive nature, it was sure that this was not a normal day out or a leisure outing for him. It seemed that Gopal Bhar is roaming the city in search of something. ‘Gopal Bhar’ has been one of the most successful shows on Sony AATH and it recently completed its 1000-episode milestone. After amusing the viewers with his humorous anecdotes and extraordinary ability to turn situations, Gopal Bhar will now be seen in a movie for the very first time. The movie is a comedy extravaganza that promises to enchant audiences with everyone’s beloved Gopal Bhar wearing the hat of a detective unravelling mysteries and saving his kingdom. So, maybe this tour is a part of the movie promotion or is Gopal Bhar really looking for some clues to uncover something big? Stay tuned to Sony AATH to find more details. Sony AATH is a Bangla Entertainment Channel that entertains viewers with programs that reflect the culture of Bengal bringing families together for wholesome entertainment. Launched in 2009, the channel has been consistently ranked as the 3rd most viewed in the category.

