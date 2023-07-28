Grand Unveiling of JFA Library

SPK JAIN FUTURISTIC ACADEMY today announced its new library launch. This library’s Holy Grail is to give youth access to a huge selection of outstanding, age-appropriate, and interesting books. It offers a wide selection of books, tales, and instructional materials catered to various age groups and reading abilities in an effort to encourage a love of reading from a young age.The library was launched in the presence of Head of 91.9 Friend FM Jimmy Tangree, Indian actress Koneenica Banerjee, Principal of Loreto Day School (Elliott Road), Jessica Gomes,Secretary Jaideep Patwawith Principal of SPK Jain Futuristic Academy Darshan Mutha & President, Shree S.S Jain sabha, Sardarmalji Kankariya.

The library infrastructure launch by SPK JAIN FUTURISTIC ACADEMY is to facilitate research and learning and also to help find the best technology for better study. It aims at enhancing the literature and knowledge of students, as not everything is available in the textbook. SPK JAIN FUTURISTIC ACADEMY believes that experiential learning will make formal education more interesting and engaging for students.

So, SPK JAIN FUTURISTIC ACADEMY is giving its students a platform to learn beyond their years. This makes them the leader in Eastern India, setting a new benchmark by including experiential learning pedagogy in their course curriculum which other schools are now contemplating to implement due to the new NEP policy being implemented.

Mr. Jaideep Patwa, Secretary of SPK Jain Futuristic Academy reiterated the words of Rabindranath Tagore “Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. – Today, we inaugurate this school library to ensure we are not limiting our students, but instead equipping them with the tools to explore and learn in their own time and in their own unique way also,we are already running 4 schools and 3 colleges, besides several philanthropic activities.”

The library launch took place at SPK JAIN FUTURISTIC ACADEMY (library room). “Knowledge has no limits,”said Mr. Darshan Mutha, Principal of SPK JAIN FUTURISTIC ACADEMY.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...