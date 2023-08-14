Greenply Industries launches the second leg of its “#PlasticFreeTiranga”campaign on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day

As the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day, Greenply Industries, a

pioneering name in the interior infrastructure sector, is proud to unveil the second leg of its

PlasticFreeTiranga campaign as a follow-up to 2022’s “#PlasticFreeTiranga” initiative. The National flag,

Tiranga, represents the essence of our nation and is a symbol of our shared values. Hence, with the goal

of fostering a greener and more environmentally conscious future, Greenply Industries through this

campaign, is calling upon citizens to join the movement against plastic pollution. Plastic pollution has

emerged as an urgent ecological crisis, and India alone generates a staggering 25,000 tonnes of single

use plastic waste daily. This detrimental impact extends from the majestic Himalayas to the vast oceans

surrounding our peninsula.



Commemorating the launch of the digital film, Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply

Industries., said, “At Greenply, sustainability is ingrained in our ethos. As proud citizens of this great

nation, we acknowledge our duty to protect the environment for future generations. The cornerstone of

our #PlasticFreeTiranga initiative is the thought-provoking digital film that underscores the urgency of

adopting sustainable alternatives and discouraging the use of single use plastic. This powerful film, aimed

at encouraging Indians to make their surroundings plastic-free, aligns with Greenply Industries’ mission

to drive positive change through awareness and collective action.”

“Greenply Industries is committed to raising awareness, empowering individuals, and leading the charge

to bring transformative change. Our goal with the #PlasticFreeTiranga digital film has been to encourage

responsible consumption so that sustainability is not merely a concept but a way of life.”, he further

added.

Through compelling visuals and storytelling, the digital film showcases the detrimental effects of plastic

on the environment and highlights the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives. By emphasizing

the role of each individual in making a difference, the film inspires viewers to become active participants

in the movement toward a plastic-free India.

About Greenply Industries Ltd:

Greenply Industries Limited (GIL), has a leadership position in the plywood industry with four state–of–the–art

manufacturing facilities spread across the country. The Company provides world-class interior products for the

domestic and global markets including Plywood, MDF, Block board, Flush doors, Decorative Veneers and PVC

products. The company has a widespread presence in over 1100 cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6

union territories, serviced through a well-entrenched distribution network of more than 2,300 dealers and

authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 and more than 50 physical and virtual branches pan-India.

Greenply pushed the bar of our innovation to pioneer India’s first-of-its-kind E-Zero plywood range in FY21. The

Company added another feather to its cap by publishing its first sustainability report for FY22, the first of its kind

in the wood panel industry. Greenply has been conferred with Great Place to Work third year in a row (2020,

2021, 2022) for its contribution to building High-Trust and High-Performance Culture in the organization.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...