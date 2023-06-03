Gufi Paintals Nephew Hiten Reveals Veteran Actor

Menu
Gufi Paintal’s nephew Hiten Paintal recently revealed that the veteran actor’s health condition is now stable in ICU.

Gufi Paintal’s Nephew Hiten Reveals Veteran Actor’s Condition is Stable in ICU

Gufi Paintal’s Nephew Hiten Reveals Veteran Actor’s Condition is Stable: Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal’s nephew Hiten Paintal has revealed that the veteran’s health condition is stable. Gufi was admitted in Mumbai’s Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Andheri West due to his kidney and heart related issues. His brother actor-comedian Paintal had urged everyone to pray for the Mahabharat actor’s speedy recovery. Paintal had said that “Gufi Ji’s health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems.” The news about the veteran’s health condition went viral after actress Tina Ghaai shared a post on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.”

GUFI PAINTAL’S NEPHEW HITEN OPENS UP ON HIS HEALTH CONDITION

Gufi’s younger brother had also said, “We are all with him and hoping that he will recover soon,” as reported by ETimes. His nephew Hiten, in an interaction with the portal told, “Gufi uncle was keeping unwell for many days due to age-related issues. Initially, he had a heart ailment and later developed kidney issues. Till yesterday he was critical, but now the doctor has informed us that he is stable in the ICU. We are hoping that he recovers soon. We are all praying for him and waiting for him to get better.”

Gufi also worked in TV shows such as Bahadur Shah ZafarKanoonOm Namah ShivayCIDSsshhhh…Koi HaiDwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree KrishnRadha Krishn and Jay Kanhaiya Lal Ki. He featured in films like DillagiDesh Pardesh, and Suhaag. Speaking about Mahabharat’s return to television, the veteran once told Times of India that “The shutdown made me feel jittery. But as they announced to re-telecast of Mahabharat, I was like ‘yes. Now it’s all set’. I got to see that world again. Yahi sab to hota aaya hai (This has been happening). Desire, politicking, fight for power… Revisiting the golden age of television acted like a mood booster. If you do anything which is close to your heart you will stay happy in every situation. So, for me Mahabharat, jo ki mere dil ke sabse kareeb hai (which is so close to my heart), worked well.”

For more updates on Gufi Paintal health, check out this space at India.com.










