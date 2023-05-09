Home

Gullak Director Palash Vaswani on Bollywood Stereotyping Small-Towns: ‘Unke Bhi Aspirations Hain…’| EXCLUSIVE

The director of Gullak 2 and 3, Palash Vaswani recently talked to india.com and spoke about his OTT series, Bollywood misrepresenting small towns on-screen, and his future projects. Read on.

While many root for entertaining masala films or shows, blended with action, romance, and melodrama, there are some who are still fond of simple, emotionally grounded content that is relatable. Sony TV’s Gullak is one such show which has simply created a special place in the hearts of the audience. The show, directed by Palash Vaswani, is a story of the sweet and sour lives of a middle-class family in a non-descript small North Indian town.

Palash Vaswani, in a conversation with india.com, spoke at length about the simplicity of his show, and how it caters to the section of the audience which appreciates reality and the middle-class representation of Indian cinema. The filmmaker brewed an interesting conversation and shared his insights with us on everything that Gullak stands for.

‘SMALL TOWNS MAIN BHI ”INTELLIGENT” LOG HAIN’

When asked how confident he was in bringing a story that somehow lost its importance in the Hindi film industry, Palash said, ” This was our major worry at that time. When I talk about Gullak, It’s not a plot-driven story, yahn jaise ek plot hota ha, suspense hota ha, par Gullak main character ke emotions is story ko aage leke ja rahe hain. Toh jo kahani aage bar rahi ha vo characters ke through bar rahi hai” (Gullak is not a plot-driven story, like most of the films have plot, suspense, unlike this show where the story is depicted by emotional characters).

The director also discussed how Bollywood stereotypes small towns on screen and why he wanted to correct that representation. He said, ”In Bollywood, we could actually see middle-class ka tour representing shayd se missing ha. Aap is tareke se small-town middle-class logo ko dikhate ho ya toh vo bade caricaturish tareeke ke hote ha, jahn pe dusra ha vo guns leke violence karte ha. But, mere mana yeh ha ki unke bhi aspirations, vahn bhi intelligent log hain, normal log ha.’‘ (Bollywood often misrepresents small towns. It is very caricaturish and not the real representation of small. But, that’s not accurate, people from small towns do have aspirations, there are also intelligent people. Many of us belong to such families, and we can’t relate to such facts we seen on-screen).

‘WE CHOOSE TO BE TRUE’

Palash Vaswani revealed how the simplicity of Gullak stays with the audience. He explained, ”What we did was choose to be true to our origins and tell our story with conviction, that is why people connected to Gullak because that simplicity stuck a chord with them. Also, the show had shown specific issues like feminism, and patriarchy in a light-weighted manner.”

Is he ready for his directorial debut in Bollywood now, he said, “Yes, it is happening soon, there are a couple of projects in the pipeline and the stories are quite interesting as well as important to be showcased on-screen.”

ABOUT PALASH VASWANI

Palash Vaswani kickstarted his career as an associate director in 2015 with the web series ‘Permanent Roommates Season 2’ (2016). He also directed five other popular web series, ‘Zeroes’ (2018), ‘Awkward Conversations With Parents’ (2018), ‘Cheesecake’ (2019), ‘Gullak Season 2’ (2021), and the latest part of the series – ‘Gullak Season 3’ (2022).







