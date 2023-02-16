Home

Hardik Panday-Natasa Stankovic Get Married in Hindu Ceremony After White Wedding, Share Gorgeous Pictures From Pheras

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a Hindu wedding ceremony on Thursday in Udaipur. The couple shared their dreamy pictures on social media in the evening.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Hindu wedding pics: Indian cricketer Hardik Panday got married to his partner, actor Natasa Stankovic in a Hindu wedding ceremony on Thursday. The couple took the Pheras in front of their family members and close friends at a lavish resort in Udaipur. They took to Instagram in the evening to share the beautiful pictures from the ceremony.

In one picture, Hardik is seen putting the vermillion on Natasa’s head while in another, they are seen taking the Pheras around the holy fire as per the Hindu wedding traditions. For the big day, while Hardik chose a beige and golden fully embroidered sherwani, Natasa changed into two outfits. For the Varmala ceremony, she wore a golden and red lehenga and for her Pheras, she donned an exquisite red saree with a matching red veil. The two looked absolutely lovely as they posed for pretty photos. Hardik and Natasa made a collaborative post on Instagram and captioned it as “Now and forever ❤️ (sic).”

The couple tied the knot two days after having a white wedding at the same place in Udaipur. On Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, Hardik and Natasa said ‘I Do’ to each other in another romantic ceremony as per Christian customs. For the occasion, while Hardik looked dapper in a black tuxedo, Natasa got dressed in a breathtakingly beautiful gown designed by the designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil.

Natasa and Hardik have been in a relationship for over four years. The two got engaged on a yacht in Dubai on January 1, 2020, after which they had an intimate marriage at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their first kid, Agastya Pandya the same year. Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!











