Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Dance Video From Wedding Goes Viral, Couple Makes Smashing Entry

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows at a white wedding in Udaipur on Tuesday. A video from inside the ceremony is now going viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s Wedding Video: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows at a white wedding in Udaipur on Tuesday. Several photos from the wedding are doing the rounds on social media and now, a video has gone viral that features the couple having fun at the ceremony. Hardik and Natasa are seen walking down the aisle in a dreamy video and fans can’t get enough of their cute chemistry.

It was an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members invited. On Tuesday evening, the couple shared a few gorgeous pictures from the ceremony and one of them even featured Hardik and Natasa kissing their baby boy, Agastya Pandya.

On Wednesday, a paps’ account shared an inside video from the ceremony that looked even dreamier than the photos. Dressed in her glamorous white gown with a giant veil, Natasa held a bouquet of white flowers as Hardik held her hand and the two walked down the aisle together. They also danced on their way before redoing the vows.

CHECK HARDIK PANDYA-NATASA STANKOVIC’S WEDDING VIDEO:

For her special day, Natasa wore a white wedding gown designed by Shantanu & Nikhil. It featured a statement sheer and lacy skirt beneath the gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a pearl necklace and hair tied in a bun. Hardik joined her in a black tuxedo. The two looked picture-perfect.

CHECK OUT HARDIK PANDYA-NATASA STANKOVIC’S WEDDING PHOTOS:

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a yacht in Dubai after which the couple tied the knot during the COVID lockdown at home in front of his parents. They welcomed their first child, Agastya in July 2020.











