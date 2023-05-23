Home

Entertainment

Harman Baweja Opens up on Link-up With Priyanka Chopra: ‘Part And Parcel…’

Harman Baweja recently opened up on his link-up with Priyanka Chopra during the initial days of his career.

Harman Baweja Opens up on Link-up With Priyanka Chopra: ‘Part And Parcel…’

Harman Baweja Opens up on Link-up With Priyanka Chopra: Harman Baweja recently opened up about his career, relationships and link-ups. The actor made his debut with his home production Love Story 2050 opposite Priyanka Chopra. The sci-fi movie made on a huge budget failed to impress the audiences and turned out to be a disappointment for the exhibitors and distributors. However, Harman’s dating reports with Priyanka made it to the headlines of entertainment tabloids and portals. The duo once again starred in Ashutosh Gowariker’s rom-com What’s Your Rashee? which once again turned out to be a debacle. Later there were reports of the couple parting ways and the gossip mills got busy with her other rumours and speculations.

HARMAN BAWEJA REACTS TO HIS LINK-UP WITH PRIYANKA CHOPRA

In an interaction with ETimes, Harman said “That’s tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured. They see you outside a restaurant and three minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you are having lunch with that girl, while in reality that is not probably true. I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad. The scoops were fun when they were sweet, but it was bitter when they weren’t. But it’s a part and parcel of the line you can’t really complain.”

Harman has produced Punjabi films like Punjabi films like Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme and Honeymoon in the past. He also backed Hansal Mehta’s Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? in 2002. The duo has now collaborated in Scoop based on Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Besides Harman, Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Deven Bhojani and Tannishtha Chatterjee play crucial roles in the series. Scoop will be streaming on Netflix from June 2, 2023.

For more updates on Harman Baweja, check out this space at India.com.















