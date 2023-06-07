Home

Harman Baweja Recalls Hiding Newspaper From His Mother: ‘Media Was Unfair to me’

Harman Baweja Recalls Hiding Newspaper From His Mother: Harman Baweja recently revealed about the time he had to hide newspapers from his mother so that she did not get to see negative write-ups on him. The actor accused the media of being unfair to him and how he was affected by the news coverage on him during his initial days. Harman is currently basking high on the success of Scoop for portraying the character of JCP Shroff. However, there was a time when he was written off by critics for being a Hrithik Roshan lookalike. Now, the Scoop actor is being hailed by critics for his acting prowess.

HARMAN BAWEJA SAYS MEDIA WAS UNFAIR TO HIM

Harman, in an interview with Mid-Day said, “I feel that the media was absolutely unfair to me. When I had done my first few films, a barrage of harsh and mean things were written [about me]. It’s part and parcel of the business, but it hurts when it gets too personal. There were times when I’d make sure that the papers didn’t come home, or that my mom didn’t see them. I quit because effectively, things didn’t pan out the way they initially [appeared]. Today, the same family who avoided reading papers is now looking forward to the next article on me.” Speaking about essaying JCP Shroff in Hansal Mehta’s series based on journalist Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, Harman opined, “What I loved about him (his character JCP Shroff) was the power dynamics he gets into. When he is talking to Jagruti Pathak [Tanna’s character], he believes he is in control. But he later realises he was being played as well. His grey shades were fun to explore. There are no dialogues to suggest that he feels bad for Jagruti towards the end. Hansal and I decided to reflect that in my performance.”

