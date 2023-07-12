Home

‘It doesn’t bother me’: Harshvardhan Rane on dating rumours with Sanjeeda Shaikh

Harshvardhan Rane spoke up on rumours being involved with Sanjeeda Shaikh. The actor said that rumours don’t bother him as it is the job of a journalist to write stories.

Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Tara vs Bilal.

Harshvardhan Rane has opened up on the speculation about his relationship with Sanjeeda Shaikh. The rumour mill has been buzzing with reports of Harshavardhan and Sanjeeda dating each other after both stars uploaded pictures from Gir forest. The Sanam Teri Kasam famed actor has come out and spoken about the topic, saying he is unbothered by the comments and rumours. The actor posted photos of his Gir Forest safari at the start of June, just a few days after Sanjeeda Sheikh dropped a Reel in which she can be seen in Gir with her daughter. Since then, fans have been guessing whether the two were holidaying together as the jeep they were seated in and the background area of their pictures looked quite similar.

What Harshvardhan Rane Said

Harshvardhan Rane, in an interview with News18, did not confirm or deny the rumours. He said he was “not bothered” by the speculation about his dating life. He told News18, “It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit.” Harshvardhan Rane concluded by saying that he thinks that journalists are just trying to do their job like he does as an actor and he does not have a problem with it and will “still hug them” if they meet. “I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them,” the actor said.

Harshvardhan Rane On Rumours

Talking about the speculation, Harshvardhan Rane said that he is a private person and does not put much stock in what people say about him. Explaining the same, he revealed that on Google it shows that he is 5feet 9 inches while his real height is above 6 feet, but he doesn’t bother to clarify it. Harshvardhan revealed that he likes when people see him and get surprised. He explained, “It is nice to see people’s reaction when they meet me in real life when they find the truth out themselves.” Harshavradhan Rane is famous for his roles in Sanam Teri Kasam and Haseen Dilruba and was last seen in Tara Vs Bilal.















