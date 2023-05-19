Home

India at Cannes: Haryanvi Sensation Sapna Choudhary Makes Debut in Pink Gown, Greets Crowd With Namaste- PICS

Haryani dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary sets our hearts racing in a pink fishtail gown as she makes Cannes debut. See pics

Cannes: Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who won millions of hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 11, has made her debut on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Creating history as the first regional artist to grace the event, Sapna’s presence marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema. Adding to the excitement, Sapna collaborated with Air France, one of the leading French airlines, making her the first Indian actress to join hands with the esteemed company. Adorned in a captivating ensemble, Sapna Choudhary radiated elegance and captivated onlookers with her stunning appearance on the red carpet.

Sapna Choudhary did Namaste to the paps who were stationed on the red carpet and posed for the photos. The Haryanvi sensation opted for a soft pink bodycon gown with a fishtail silhouette. It had a turtleneck detailing with a voluminous hem. The embellished work on the gown with floral accents made her look like a stylish person at Cannes. For the makeup, Sapna opted for a glossy effect with emboldened eyes and bronzed lips. She completed the look with a pair of floral crystal earrings.

Expressing her gratitude, Sapna stated, “Cannes is not just a dream but a lifelong aspiration for any actor or actress. Today, I am grateful to God for making this dream a reality. Despite not knowing English or any international languages, I stand proudly here at Cannes, representing my country and my beloved state of Haryana. The people at Air France have been incredibly generous and accepting, emphasizing the power of acceptance as a catalyst for change and humanity.”

Reflecting on her dreamlike debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Sapna shared her awe-inspiring experience, saying, “Walking the red carpet was an indescribable and surreal moment. The atmosphere was electric, and I was filled with joy to be in the company of such immensely talented artists from across the globe.”

Elated at achieving this extraordinary feat as the first regional artist, Sapna expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Becoming the first regional artist to accomplish this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am immensely grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, all thanks to the unwavering support of my fans and my dedicated team.”

Sapna's fans are overwhelmed with joy and pride, as her unexpected presence at Cannes exemplifies the triumph of an Indian artist on a global stage. Stay tuned for more updates on Sapna and other Indian stars, as they continue to make India proud in Cannes and beyond.
















