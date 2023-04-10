Home

Have You Seen This Photo of Sidharth Shukla With His Friend And Gym Buddy Vidyut Jammwal?

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla were good friends and gym buddies. The latter died of a heart attack on September 1, 2021.

Mumbai: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who was considered a close friend of late actor Sidharth Shukla, remembered him in a social media post on Sunday. The action star took to his Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture with Sidharth in which they could be seen posing inside a gym. Vidyut and Sidharth were good friends before the latter died of a heart attack in September 2021. The photo spoke volumes of the kind of bonding the two actors shared. Both of them are seen smiling in the photo while flaunting their muscles after the workout.

VIDYUT JAMMWAL REMEMBERS SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Earlier, a few days after Sidharth’s death, Vidyut took to Instagram and shared an emotional video. He talked to the fans and revealed how it was difficult for him to accept the reality and come on social media before. The actor mentioned that he would always remember Sidharth as his dear friend who was honest, hardworking, and extremely passionate about living life to the fullest. In an interview with india.com before, Vidyut spoke in length about coming out of that mourning phase. He said it was, in fact, Siddarth’s mother, Rita Shukla, who helped him.

WHEN VIDYUT JAMMWAL RECALLED HOW SIDHARTH SHUKLA’S MOM HELPED HIM

Vidyut told exclusively to india.com, “It never leaves your mind. In fact, I came across this photo today on Twitter from one of my old fashion shows and it just (takes you back). You can’t heal from something like that. I learned a very beautiful thing from his mom that I swear I had never heard before. His mom changed my life. I met her recently and there’s something she told me. Aunty never cried after Sidharth’s demise and even now, you will never see her shedding tears. She told me, ‘Vidyut, scene kya hai? Itne log uske liye ro rahe hain. Main nahi rougi ab. Mera beta upar hai aur usko pata hona chahye ki baaki sab ro rahe hain par his Maa is strong.’ This is what takes you back. You can’t be prepared for this.”

Sidharth was 40 when he took his last breath. He passed away in his sleep on September 1. The actor had won Bigg Boss 13 and was rejoicing in the newfound popularity. He was also reportedly dating actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill who was devastated after his death. Her heartbreaking pictures and videos from his funeral were viral all over social media.

Meanwhile, Vidyut will next be seen in ‘IB71’, which is about a two-front war between Indian intelligence agencies and the Pakistani establishment. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy.











