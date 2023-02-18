Heeramandi Sonakshi Sinha Manisha Koirala Aditi Rao Hydaris Graceful Avatars as Courtesans Will Leave You Mesmerised

Home

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Graceful Avatars as Courtesans Will Leave You Mesmerised

Heeramandi: The courtesans of Heeramandi are soon arriving at your home-screens. History is all set to be recreated on smartphones, tablets, laptops and television sets by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The epic series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The first look and teaser of Heeramandi gives a glimpse of the grandeur and panache of the Shahi Mohallah (or royal neighbourhood) located near the Walled City of Lahore, Pakistan. Heeramandi was existent during times of pre-partition India. Bhansali had earlier approached Kareena Kapoor for a movie on the similar subject almost a decade ago. However, the actor said not to Bhansaali due to the bold subject.

CHECK OUT HEERAMANDI’S VIRAL TEASER:

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI PRAISES HIS STRONG WOMEN CHARACTERS

Bhansali, whose Gangubai Kathiawadi was based on a similar theme, said “Be it Manisha’s character in Khamoshi, who looks after her differently abled parents, Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, who has the courage to pursue her love and then make a choice, the character of Mastani in Bajirao Mastani or that of Rani in Black, for me the impact of a story increases manifold with a strong female character.” He further added, “A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me. I won’t make Bajirao Mastani if there’s no Mastani”.

TED SARANDOS LAUDS SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’S VISION

The teaser introduces the characters of Sonakshi, Manisha, Aditi, Richa, Sharmin and Sanjeeda as courtesans with classical music playing in the background. It is based on the 15th-16th century tawaif (cocubine) culture meant for the entertaining royal Mughals. Hailing Bhansali’s vision, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that “At Netflix, we take pride in partnering with the best creators from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him.”

Heeramandi will soon start streaming on Netflix and marks Bhansali’s digital debut.

For more updates on Heeramandi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, check out this space at India.com.











