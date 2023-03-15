Hera Pheri 3 Cast Sanjay Dutt Confirms Playing Blind Don in Akshay Kumars Comedy Heres All About His Role

Home

Hera Pheri 3 Cast: Sanjay Dutt Confirms Playing Blind Don in Akshay Kumar’s Comedy, Here’s All About His Role

Hera Pheri 3 Cast: Sanjay Dutt recently confirmed that he is playing a blind Don in Akshay Kumar’s comedy.

Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt is having a busy 2023 with some exciting projects coming up soon in the theatres. The actor’s villainous roles in Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2 once again established him as the best on-screen Khalnayak (1993 movie starring him in titular role which means antagonist or villain) of Hindi cinema at present. Now, Sanjay is again set tom play the Badie in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo – Bloody Sweet and Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The actor has always been known for his action and has been offered noir-thrillers and grey characters due to his physique and actin prowess. Apart from action, he also has spot-on comic timings. He has himself confirmed being a part of Hera Pheri 3 and is elated to join the comic-caper franchise.

SANJAY DUTTTO PLAY A BLIND DON IN HERA PHERI 3

Sanjay confirmed about playing a blind don in Hera Pheri 3 and said “It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what Feroz Khan’s character of a don added to Welcome (2007). So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film.” The actor had revealed that he is part of the Akshay Kumar starrer during a press conference. He told that ” “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal).” The actor was attending a store launch event in Mumbai.

Akshay, Paresh and Suniel are expected to reprise their iconic roles of Raju, Babu Bhaiya and Shyam respectively. The Farhad Samji directorial will be shot in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

Sanjay is also busy with filmmaker Vikash Verma’s war epic The Good Maharaja where he portrays Sir Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar from 1933 to 1966.

