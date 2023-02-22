Home

Hera Pheri 3 First Pic Out: Raju Akshay Kumar Back in His Iconic Look With Paresh Rawal And Suniel Shetty – Check Viral Photo From Sets

Hera Pheri 3 First Pic Out: A picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal is doing the rounds on the internet that shows the trio is back for the latest film in the franchise.

Hera Pheri 3 First Pic Out: It’s only the result of the audience’s sheer manifestation into the universe that we finally have the most happening trio of Bollywood back on-screen. A picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal from the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 is here and the internet is having a good day!

In the photo that is going viral on social media, Akshay is seen in his iconic look as Raju. He is wearing a floral red and white shirt with matching red pants while Paresh Rawal is seen in his popular look as Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte, wearing a dhoti. Suniel, who played the role of Shyam, is seen wearing a basic cotton shirt and a pair of black pants with his trademark slippers. Together, the trio poses for the incredibly nostalgic picture that, safe to say, has broken the internet now.

HERA PHERI 3 PROMO: PICTURE FROM THE SETS GETS LEAKED

Several reports suggested that the trio recently shot for a promo in Mumbai and seems like this picture is from the same day. If anything, this promises that the audience is in for good days of anticipation and that the long wait of 16 years since Phir Hera Pheri hit the screens, is going to get over soon.

Netizens celebrated on social media as the picture was shared online. One user recalled the famous dialogue by Paresh Rawal from the same movie to celebrate the news. He wrote, “Babu bhaiya ne kaha thaa ” Dene wala jab bhi deta deta chappar faad ke #HeraPheri3 (sic).” Another said, “Hera Pheri 3 Shooting starts Legends in one Frame ❤️ #HeraPheri3 (sic).”

CHECK THE REACTIONS OF FANS OVER HERA PHERI 3 LEAKED IMAGE HERE:

Hera Pheri 3 Shooting starts

Legends in one Frame ❤️ #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/6xMMR9Drkn — AS AD (@karachiwaly90) February 22, 2023

Finally the wait is over … Our Raju, Babu Bhaiya and Shyam are coming back#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/L10OAaYCdY — Samriddha Sil (@samriddha_sil03) February 22, 2023

Babu bhaiya ne kaha thaa “” Dene wala jab bhi deta deta chappar faad ke “” #HeraPheri3@akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/4fbGyMrzDx — ᴀᴊᴀʏ sɪɴɢʜ ʀᴀᴛʜᴏʀᴇ (@Khiladi_KaFan) February 22, 2023

While the official announcement is still awaited, it is likely that Hera Pheri 3 is directed by Farhad Samji and not Priyadarshan who directed the original film. The female star cast of the movie is yet to be finalised and the film will be going on the floors this year.

This would be the third film in the comedy franchise after the last film – Phir Hera Pheri – starring Rimi Sen and Bipasha Basu apart from the original trio – released in 2006.











