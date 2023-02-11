Many guests arrived in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and brought their brand of entertainment to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16: Here’s A Blast From The Past

Bigg Boss 16: COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is hailed as the spectacular season of human chemistry and relationships. This edition has left us with many memories of friendship, love, fights, sorrow, and drama. As we await the finale, let’s take a look back and relive the big heartfelt highlights in the coveted house.

1. FRIENDSHIP IS EVERYTHING

Bigg Boss 16 was replete with challenges, tasks, emotions and a lot more. Amid all the chaos and ambition of winning, friendships can be bright spot. The house witnessed a beautiful friendship between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Their friendship was loved so much that fans honoured them a hashtag called, ‘#PriyAnkit’. A strong friendship bloomed between Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma who stood up for each other. The house saw celebrities from different walks of life come together and form a mandali. Its core members were Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan at first and it was later joined by Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

2. A WAR OF WORDS

Standing up for oneself requires courage, conviction, and a strong moral compass. These either settled matters in the house or created rivalries. One rivalry that seemed to be set in stone is that of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Two strong contestants Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare were at loggerheads when the latter provoked the former. It resulted in Archana being evicted from the house for a few days. After this incident, the two have always been wary of each other. Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan shard the most sour equation in the house with fights breaking out between them. Tina Datta and Shalin had feelings for each other at one point, but they became enemies after a revelations were made at ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

3. ABILITIES AND SKILLS WERE TESTED IN THE HOUSE OF ‘BIGG BOSS 16’

Facing challenging tasks played a crucial role in the day-to-day lives of the housemates for four months. Be it ‘ration task’, ‘nomination task’, ‘captaincy task’, ‘task for rooms’, contestants were seen putting their best foot forward. The tasks that took the cake in this season are the domino task, crime scene task, reporting task, the one where contestants were seen carrying out plunder for weekly ration and the BB station task.

4. THE GLITZ OF ‘WEEKEND KA VAAR’

Many guests arrived in the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and brought their brand of entertainment to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. The first guest to enter the house was Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The streak of starry appearances continued as other actors such as Simi Garewal, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and many others graced the show.

Amongst all the others we have our top 5 contestants who are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. Take a deep breath and wait, for the grand finale as we get our winner of this spectacular 16th season of ‘Bigg Boss’!











